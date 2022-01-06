News18 Afternoon Digest: BMW Just Made a Car that Changes Colour With the Touch of a Button: Watch Video & Other Top Stories

‘Cops Told Us to Vacate Road, Thought They Were Lying’: Protesters on Punjab Flyover Where PM Modi Was Stuck for 20 Mins

The protesters at the flyover where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck for nearly 20 minutes on Wednesday due to the blockade said the Punjab police had asked them to vacate the road, but they “did not believe them and thought that the officers were lying" about the PM’s route. READ MORE

Kerala Activist Bindu Ammini, Who Entered Sabarimala, Attacked in Kozhikode; Police Register Case

Kerala activist Bindu Ammini was attacked by an unidentified man at Kozhikode beach on Wednesday, police said. Bindu has alleged that she was attacked by the unidentified person when she reached Kozhikode north beach in connection with a court case, they said. READ MORE

BMW Just Made a Car that Changes Colour With the Touch of a Button: Watch Video

BMW has showcased a stunning future technology at CES 2022 which uses digitisation to adapt the exterior shade of the vehicle according to the driver’s beck and call. The BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink makes use of specially developed body wrap that is tailored to the contours of the electric SUV. When stimulated by electrical signals, the electrophoretic technology brings different colour pigments to the surface, causing the body skin to take on the desired colouration. READ MORE

EXPLAINED: Double Fault of Vax Row, Visa Mix-up That’s Put Djokovic’s Aus Open Presence Under A Cloud

Issues over vaccine exemption and his visa has held up Novak Djokovic at the Melbourne airport where he had arrived in pursuit of a record 21st grand slam title. Victory at the Australian Open — which Djokovic has won nine times previously — would cement his place at the pinnacle of men’s tennis, but the talking point ahead of the tournament that gets underway January 17 now revolves around the controversy that has had the Australian prime minister and Serbian president weighing in. READ MORE

India Squad For 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup Announced; Jemimah Rodrigues Misses Out

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Thursday announced a 15-member Indian women’s squad announced for the ICC ODI World Cup. The mega cricketing event will be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3. Team India will kickstart their 2022 World Cup with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey were the few notable absentees from the squad. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma Announces Comeback With ‘Chakda Xpress’ on Jhulan Goswami: ‘It’s Really Special Film’

Anushka Sharma is set to make a comeback in films after a gap of three years. The actress will star in Netflix original “Chakda Xpress", a film inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. READ MORE

TMC MP and Bengali Actor Mimi Chakraborty Tests Covid-19 Positive, Says ‘It Has Got Me Pretty Bad’

Bengali actor-turned-politician Mimi Chakraborty on Wednesday took to social media to share that she tested positive for Covid-19. Mimi revealed that she hadn’t stepped out nor had any public interactions but still got infected. The actress, who is currently under home isolation, urged everyone to be safe. READ MORE

