News18 Afternoon Digest: Body Chopped Into 35 Pieces & Scattered in Delhi, Disney CEO's Layoff Plan & Other Stories

In this afternoon’s top news we’re covering a horrific murder in Delhi where a woman’s body was chopped into 35 pieces and scattered all over the national capital, Disney CEO’s cost cutting and layoff plans, and more.

Body Chopped Into 35 Pieces, Kept in Fridge for 18 Days & Then Scattered Across Capital: A Grisly Delhi Murder

The arrest of a man on Saturday blew the lid off a missing case as he was charged with allegedly murdering his live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces and scattering them all over Delhi to escape the clutches of law. READ MORE

After Meta and Twitter, Disney CEO Tells Staff About Cost Cutting Plans, Layoffs; Read Full Letter Here

Days after Meta and Twitter layoffs, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has also reportedly sent a letter to employees about the company’s plans “to find savings”. He said Disney is limiting headcount additions through a targeted hiring freeze. READ MORE

‘No Way We Could Hold Them Guilty’: Ex-CJI UU Lalit on Chhawla Rape Acquittals | EXCLUSIVE

Amid the criticism on social media over acquittal of three men facing a death penalty in the 2012 Chhawla gang rape case, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit defended the Supreme Court judgment. In an exclusive interview with News18, Lalit said that it was a “difficult fact situation”, and according to it “the guilt of the persons was not established”. READ MORE

Children’s Day 2022: Why Kids Should Take Up Sewing As A Hobby

Are you among those who has all their life perceived sewing to be for older people? Or restricted to just women? Well, now’s a good time as any to send those thoughts through the shredder as we elaborate on how sewing as an activity is hugely beneficial for young people and especially kids. READ MORE

Raj Arjun Says He Felt Hitting Rashmika Mandanna in Dear Comrade was ‘Too Toxic’ | Exclusive

Raj Arjun has proved his acting skills with notable performances in films like Secret Superstar, Thalaivi and Dear Comrade. The 50-year-old actor played the antagonist in the Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade which was released in the year 2019. The film’s plot revolves around an ambitious Lilly essayed by Rashmika Mandanna, who is also a state-level cricket player, and her love interest, student union leader Chaitanya Krishna aka Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda). READ MORE

‘Create Optics, Kill Maximum People’: Intel Sources Reveal Udaipur-Ahmedabad Track ‘Sabotage’ Details

Apotential disaster averted by locals on the newly opened railway line between Udaipur and Ahmedabad — where cracks were found on the track due to an explosion using “detonators” — was an act of terror, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18. READ MORE

