News18 Afternoon Digest: Boris Johnson's Term May be Nearing Its End & Other Top Stories

Revengeful Monkeys Killing 250 Dogs in Maharashtra Have Inspired Gang War Memes

Monkeys have killed around 250 pups in Maharashtra’s Beed district, all in the name of revenge, by throwing them down from heights. READ MORE

Beginning of End for Boris Johnson’s Term? Controversies, Covid & Crushing Defeats Push UK Into Leadership Mess

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was faced with yet another crisis as Brexit minister David Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of his government, dealing a major blow to the embattled leader who may be closer to the end of his term more than ever. READ MORE

Militant Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Srinagar

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Harwan area of the city, police said on Sunday. The encounter took place in the early hours of Sunday, they said. READ MORE

Delhi Shivers at 4.6 Degrees, -3.3 in Rajasthan as Cold Wave Blankets North India. This is What IMD Says

A cold wave has gripped northern India with record low temperatures being recorded in various states. Even the national capital and NCR region is witnessing freezing marks on the scale with a minimum temperature of 4.6°C recorded in Safdarjung area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut’s Plea to Transfer Extortion Case Against Javed Akhtar from Magistrate Court Rejected

Kangana Ranaut’s plea seeking transfer of her ‘extortion’ complaint against veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar out of the magistrate’s court was rejected on Saturday by a court of the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) in Mumbai’s suburban Andheri. Kangana had filed a counter complaint against Akhtar, who is pursuing a criminal defamation case against her. READ MORE

10 Yr-Jail, Condition for Marriages: As K’taka Moves Towards Anti-Conversion Law, Here’s All to Know

After Uttar Pradesh, MP and Himachal, BJP-ruled Karnataka is also set to introduce an anti-conversion bill in the current Legislative session here, providing for imprisonment of those who engage in mass conversion for three to ten years, as well as a fine of Rs one lakh. READ MORE

Mixed Vaccine Dose Trial Results in 2 Months, Will Help Understand Effect on New Variants: Top Virologist

In the next two months, the effectiveness of heterologous vaccine doses against new Covid variants is likely to emerge, as the trial in Vellore’s Christian Medical College is nearing the end. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.