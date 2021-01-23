News18 Afternoon Digest: Brazil Prez Equates Vaccine Export To 'Sanjeevani'; Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 30 Lakh for Ram Temple and Other Stories

Actor-politician and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Kalyan handed over the cheque to Andhra Pradesh RSS chief Bharatiji, along with another Rs 11,000 donation arranged by the actor's personal staff. READ MORE

President Joe Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders, actions, and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of President Donald Trump's policies. The 30 executive actions Biden has taken in the first days of his administration include halting funding for the construction of Trump's border wall.