News18 Afternoon Digest: Brazil Prez Equates Vaccine Export To 'Sanjeevani'; Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 30 Lakh for Ram Temple and Other Stories

File photo of Jair Bolsonaro
Here are the top stories we are covering this afternoon: Honour Is Ours, Says Modi as Brazil Prez Bolsonaro Equates Vaccine Export to Hanuman Carrying 'Sanjeevani', Thanks PM; Farmer Leaders Catch Man Who Says Plan Underway to Shoot 4 of them, Pose as Police and Beat Protesters; Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 30 Lakh for Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya; Trumping Trump: Joe Biden Signs 30 Executive Orders in First 3 Days in Office. Here are All of Them; WATCH - Ajinkya Rahane Refuses to Cut 'Kangaroo Cake' After Returning from Successful Australia Tour; Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding: From Guest List to Venue, All You Need To Know
- News18.com
- Last Updated: January 23, 2021, 12:21 IST
Honour Is Ours, Says Modi as Brazil Prez Bolsonaro Equates Vaccine Export to Hanuman Carrying 'Sanjeevani', Thanks PM
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday thanked India for the export of Covid-19 vaccines in a unique way, by tweeting an image of Hindu god Hanuman carrying the jabs from India to Brazil. It was a reference to the Hindu epic Ramayana, wherein Hanuman carries the life-saving 'Sanjeevni plant' to save Ram's brother Lakshman's life. READ MORE
Farmer Leaders Catch Man Who Says Plan Underway to Shoot 4 of them, Pose as Police and Beat Protesters
Protesting farmer leaders on Friday alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbance during their proposed tractor rally on January 26. At a late-night press conference at the Singhu border, the farmer leaders presented a person who claimed that his accomplices were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton charge the crowd during the proposed tractor rally. READ MORE
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 30 Lakh for Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya
Actor-politician and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Kalyan handed over the cheque to Andhra Pradesh RSS chief Bharatiji, along with another Rs 11,000 donation arranged by the actor's personal staff. READ MORE
Trumping Trump: Joe Biden Signs 30 Executive Orders in First 3 Days in Office. Here are All of Them
President Joe Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders, actions, and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of President Donald Trump's policies. The 30 executive actions Biden has taken in the first days of his administration include halting funding for the construction of Trump's border wall. READ MORE
WATCH - Ajinkya Rahane Refuses to Cut 'Kangaroo Cake' After Returning from Successful Australia Tour
As the victorious Team India reached home from a successful tour of Australia, players received a warm welcome from fans and families. The skipper of the team, Ajinkya Rahane too got a hero's welcome upon his return to Dadar home, on Wednesday. When asked to cut a 'kangaroo cake', Rahane simply refused to do it. The kangaroo is the symbol of Australia and is their nation's pride. READ MORE
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding: From Guest List to Venue, All You Need To Know
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot on January 24 in Alibaug. The preparations for the marriage are on in full swing as the wedding venue The Mansion House is being decked up for the D-Day. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal reportedly left for Alibag along with their families on Friday morning, for their wedding. While the ceremony in on January 24, rituals began from Friday. READ MORE