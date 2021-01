News18 Afternoon Digest: Brazil Prez Equates Vaccine Export To 'Sanjeevani'; Pawan Kalyan Donates Rs 30 Lakh for Ram Temple and Other Stories

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday thanked India for the export of Covid-19 vaccines in a unique way, by tweeting an image of Hindu god Hanuman carrying the jabs from India to Brazil. It was a reference to the Hindu epic Ramayana, wherein Hanuman carries the life-saving 'Sanjeevni plant' to save Ram's brother Lakshman's life. READ MORE

Protesting farmer leaders on Friday alleged that a conspiracy has been hatched to kill four of them and create disturbance during their proposed tractor rally on January 26. At a late-night press conference at the Singhu border, the farmer leaders presented a person who claimed that his accomplices were allegedly asked to pose as policemen and baton charge the crowd during the proposed tractor rally.

Actor-politician and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Kalyan handed over the cheque to Andhra Pradesh RSS chief Bharatiji, along with another Rs 11,000 donation arranged by the actor's personal staff.

President Joe Biden has signed a flurry of executive orders, actions, and memorandums aimed at rapidly addressing the coronavirus pandemic and dismantling many of President Donald Trump's policies. The 30 executive actions Biden has taken in the first days of his administration include halting funding for the construction of Trump's border wall.