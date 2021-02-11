News18 Afternoon Digest: Breakthrough in India-China Ladakh Crisis, Jack Ma Spotted Playing Golf on Chinese Island & Other Top Stories

Pangong Lake Breakthrough in China Crisis as PLA to Pull Back Troops Till Finger 8, India Agrees to Patrolling Halt

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday announced that an agreement has been reached with China on disengagement of frontline troops deployed at the North and South Bank of Pangong Lake in Ladakh after a nearly 10-month long standoff. The disengagement at Pangong Lake, one of the key frictions points on the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, will be the first step in the long process of de-escalation.

'Work in India, Bring FDI But...' Govt's Stern Warning to Social Media Apps in RS Amid Face-off With Twitter

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad told Parliament on Thursday that strict action will be taken if social media is misused to spread fake news and fuel violence. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha amid a face-off with microblogging platform Twitter, Prasad said: “We respect social media a lot, it has empowered common people. Social media has a big role in Digital India programme. However, if social media is misused to spread fake news, violence then action will be taken.”

Top Twitter Officials in India May Face Arrest for Non-Compliance with Govt's Notice to Block Accounts

The Centre may arrest Twitter's top executives in India stating that its list of accounts sought to be censured over “inflammatory content” was not negotiable. The government added that its "patience is running out" over refusal of the company to follow the earlier notice given under Section 69A of the IT Act. India had rebuked Twitter on Wednesday for not complying with its orders to take down certain content and warned the social media giant that it needs to obey local laws, even as Indian lawmakers urged their followers to switch to home-grown rival Koo.

Jack Ma Spotted Playing Golf Like a 'Novice' on Chinese Island, After Laying Low for Months

After months of ducking the public eye, Chinese tycoon and the Alibaba boss, Jack Ma, was reportedly spotted playing a game of golf at the expansive greens of the Sun Valley Golf Resort in Hainan. This comes just weeks after Chinese state media shared a video of him 'virtually' meeting a hundred rural teachers across the country on January 20. The plush five-star resort, located on the picturesque Hainan Island, south of the Qiongzhou Strait separating it from the Chinese mainland, has a 27-hole course with a striking view.

India vs England: I Think Virat Kohli Will Step Down from His Role, Predicts Panesar

Virat Kohli doesn't seem to be having the best of time leading Team India over the last one year. His four Test losses in a row as a skipper just goes to show the problem. Former England spinner Monty Panesar feels that Kohli will be feeling the pressure for having not being able to deliver as a skipper. While on the other hand, Ajinkya Rahane won the series in Australia when the chips were down.

Koo’s Chinese Investor Moving Out, We’re Atmanirbhar Bharat App, Says Co-founder

Homegrown, vernacular microblogging app Koo, which has created quite a flutter after several influencers announced they were joining the platform, has a Chinese investor on board that is on its way out. In an interview to CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday, co-founder and CEO of Koo Aprameya Radhakrishna said Shunwei Capital, which had invested in the earlier brand Vokal, is moving out. “Shunwei had invested in the earlier brand Vokal. We have pivoted our business and focused on Koo, they are on their way out. They are being bought out by other people. We are a truly Atmanirbhar Bharat app,” the Koo co-founder told the channel.

Shoaib Akhtar Updated His Twitter Profile Pic and Desis are Seeing Tere Naam's Salman Khan in it

Shoaib Akhtar knows a thing or two about social media. His YouTube presence and regular uploads with hilarious, sometimes controversial takes, has a fanbase of its own. His official YouTube channel with over 2.5 million subscribers is a testament that his fans and followers return to his videos to catch his second innings that is the online commentary and endless cricket gyaan. Akhtar, the former express Pakistani bowler aka the Rawalpindi Express, is also quite active on Twitter. But Wednesday was a different day when the pacer decided to update his display picture.