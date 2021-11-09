News18 Afternoon Digest: Canadian Woman May be World's 1st Patient to be Diagnosed with 'Climate Change' & Other Top Stories

Canadian Woman May be World’s First Patient to be Diagnosed with ‘Climate Change’

A Canadian national who had been facing issue with breathing has been reportedly diagnosed with what is being called the first case of a patient suffering from “climate change". Doctors examining the patient have said heatwaves and bad air quality are to be blamed for the latter’s health condition. The patient is a senior citizen from Canada’s British Columbia province has an underlying condition of asthma but Dr Kyle Merritt, the consulting doctor said this was the first time in over 10 years he used the phrase climate change while writing up the patient’s diagnosis, Times Colonist, a Canadian daily reported. READ MORE

Mohammad Hafeez Withdraws From Pakistan’s T20 Series in Bangladesh

Pakistan middle-order batsman Mohammad Hafeez has withdrawn from the three-match Twenty20 series in Bangladesh this month. Hafeez, starring at the ongoing T20 World Cup, wanted to give a fringe batsmen an opportunity to perform and gain international experience and exposure," the Pakistan Cricket Board said. READ MORE

Maharashtra: No Covid Vaccine Jab, No Salary, Says Thane Civic Body

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has said its employees who have not taken even one dose of vaccine against Covid-19 will not be paid salaries. The decision was taken on Monday during a meeting of senior TMC officials, including civic commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske. According to an official release issued late Monday night, the civic employees who have not taken the first dose, will not be paid salaries. READ MORE

Mumbai: House Collapses in Antop Hill; Nine Rescued

A house has reportedly collapsed in Mumbai’s Antop Hill area. Nine persons have been rescued and shifted to a hospital, officials said. Four fire engines, a rescue van and other fire brigade equipment were rushed to the spot. Police and civic teams also reached the spot after being alerted. It was a one-storeyed structure located in Jai Maharashtra Nagar, Antop Hill, Wadala and crashed at around 8.10 am. READ MORE

Apples and Oranges: K’taka Fruit Seller Awarded Padma Shri for Spending Earnings on A School

Harekala Hajabba, an orange vendor from Karnataka’s Mangaluru, on Monday received Padma Shri Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in Padma Awards ceremony held in Delhi. The 66-year-old man was conferred with the India’s second-highest civilian award for his efforts in providing education to children of his village. READ MORE

India Unlikely to Fully Vaccinate All Adults by Dec 31 but Jabs ‘to be Available for All’ by Then

India is unlikely to double-vaccinate all 94 crore adults against Covid-19 by the end of 2021, but the government will make that many vaccines “available” for all of them by then, senior government officials told News18. More than 74 crore adults have received the first dose so far, 35 crore people have got the second dose and total vaccinations stand at over 109 crore. Around 188 crore vaccine doses are ultimately needed for all adults. READ MORE

Travis Scott to Pay for Funerals of Astroworld Victims, Provide Free Mental Health Services

Travis Scott will cover all funeral costs for the eight victims who died at his Astroworld Festival on Friday, according to a statement released Monday by a representative for the rapper and producer. The Houston-born artist will also partner with BetterHelp to provide free mental health services to all those affected by the tragedy. READ MORE

