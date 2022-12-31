News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Can't Move in Bullet-proof Car': RaGa's Take on Security Lapse During Cong Yatra And Other Top Stories

New Year 2023: Massive Manali Jam, Mumbai Traffic Curbs as Indians Prep for Mega Festivity

The rising Covid cases and the New Year Celebration, both coinciding at the same time, have left authorities on toes. While security arrangements are being made across Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities, cops are also ensuring there’s no overcrowding at place designed to pull crowd. READ MORE.

‘Can’t Move in Bullet-proof Car’: RaGa’s Take on Security Lapse During Cong Yatra; Invites Akhilesh, Mayawati

Moving around in bullet-proof car during Bharat Jodo Yatra is not possible for me, said senior Congress leader on Saturday. He further invited Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and all supporters of “mohabbat ka Hindustan" to join their pan-India march. READ MORE

Gujarat: 9 Killed, 30 Injured in Bus-Car Collision in Navsari; PM Modi Announces Ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh

At least nine people were killed and several injured after a bus collided with car in Gujarat’s Navsari on Saturday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. According to preliminary information, all occupants of the car died on the spot, while at least 30 people were injured. READ MORE

Friend Warned Rishabh Pant Not to Drive Alone, Cricketer Insisted He Will Manage-Report

India cricketer Rishabh Pant is likely to be flown into Mumbai or Delhi so that BCCI can decide on the future course of action. The 25-year-old Pant was traveling to his hometown Roorkee when he dozed off and his car hit a divider. READ MORE

Covid Variant XBB.1.5 Accounts for 41% of New US Cases; Can Resist Antibodies, Challenge Vaccines

Scientists have sounded the alarm over the Covid omicron XBB.1.5 variant after it became one of the rising variants in the United States, representing about 41% of the new cases in the country, news agency CNBC reported.The report says the Covid omicron XBB.1.5 variant is highly immune evasive and appears to be more effective when it comes to binding with cells, compared to other sub-variants. READ MORE

Soccer Punch: Compared to Previous Editions of The World Cup, Qatar 2022 Was A Totally Different Ballgame

With a stunning 78% of the vote, Qatar 2022 has been selected as the best FIFA World Cup of this century in a BBC Sport poll. The 2002 World Cup (Japan/South Korea) stood second with only 6% of the vote, followed by 2014 (Brazil) with 5%, 2006 (Germany) and 2018 (Russia), which tied for fourth place with 4% each, and 2010 (South Africa) received 3%. READ MORE

