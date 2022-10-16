News18 Afternoon Digest: CBI Summons Sisodia in Excise Policy Case; Xi Jinping Addresses CCP & Other Top Stories

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Summoned by CBI for Questioning Tomorrow

Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has been summoned by the CBI for questioning on Monday in the Delhi excise policy case pertaining to corruption in granting liquor licenses in the city. The scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. READ MORE

Xi Jinping on China’s Ageing Population, Taiwan ‘Separatism’, Hong Kong Rule in Key CPC Congress Address | Top Points

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday hailed his Communist Party’s zero Covid policies and graft crackdown as he opened a five-yearly Congress at which thousands of delegates were set to rubber stamp his bid to rule for a historic third term. In an opening address lasting about 100 minutes, Xi promoted and defended a wide range of policies under his rule and said the Congress was taking place at a “critical moment” for the country. READ MORE

​​Capital Chokehold: Caught in Political Slugfest, Will Delhi’s Smog Story Be Any Different This Year?

The Delhi government blames the neighbouring states for failing to control stubble burning, while the latter accuses it of not taking sufficient measures against mounting pollution due to vehicles and industries, even as the Centre is in the dock for the capital’s serious health emergency. READ MORE

Salman Khan Seemingly Confirms Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding, Teases Thank God Star

After Shahid Kapoor and Karan Johar, it seems like Salman Khan has also confirmed that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married soon. The actor revealed that a wedding might be in the making during the episode of Bigg Boss 16, where Sidharth appeared to promote his film Thank God with his co-star Rakul Preet Singh. READ MORE

‘What A Great Choice!’- Former Cricketers Elated To See Roger Binny as Next BCCI President

When Roger Binny, the former India all-rounder and the incumbent president of Karnataka State Cricket Association, takes over as the next president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at its AGM on October 18, history will be created in the annals of Indian cricket administration. READ MORE

