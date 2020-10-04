News18 Afternoon Digest: CBI to Take Over Hathras Gang-rape Case; Nitish, BJP Reach Bihar Seat Sharing Deal and Other Top Stories

UP CM Orders CBI Probe into Hathras Gang-rape and Murder Case as Calls for Justice Grow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case of brutal gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras last month, his Office said in a tweet on Saturday. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting of concerned officials. Earlier on Saturday, DGP HC Awasthi and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi visited the family of the victim.

Nitish Kumar, BJP Reach Consensus on Seat Sharing for Bihar Polls, Miffed LJP May Take Exit Route

After much dilly-dallying, the NDA has finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar state assembly polls. Sources have told News18 that Janata Dal (United) is expected to contest in 124 seats in the House of 243. BJP will get 119 while the Hindustani Awam Morcha of Jitan Ram Manjhi may be allocated the remaining seats.

Missing UP Girl's Decomposed Body Found, Police Claims Victim Killed Over Property Dispute

The decomposed body of a 15-year-old girl, who had been missing for about a fortnight, was found in a maize field in Kanpur Dehat district Saturday, with the police saying it appears that a property dispute led to the killing. Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary claimed that the girl was abducted by her uncles and was subsequently killed in a cold-blooded manner.

Trump's Doctors Paint a Rosy But Vague Picture of His Health During Covid-19 Treatment

US President Donald Trump's physicians on Saturday painted a rosy, but vague, picture of his health as he underwent treatment for coronavirus, saying he was doing well even as they declined to say how high his fever went and whether he ever needed supplemental oxygen.

In Photos | 20 Protests Making Headlines Around the World in 2020

If one imagined the anatomy of a protest, there would be many parts to witness. The rush of a crowd, the singular tears, the colours among red, and fire - within and without. The year starting a fresh decade continues to battle with a pandemic and has also managed to highlight the cracks in the walls of almost every nation. From calls against racism to a cry for Dalit women, and the seething demands of farmers - protests have lined 2020 like wildfire.

IPL 2020: RCB vs RR and DC vs KKR Talking Points - From Virat Kohli's Return to DC's Tag-Team Batting

Saturday's double header saw Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals in a one-sided contest, after which Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a relatively more thrilling encounter. From Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal's batting to the big sixes in Sharjah, there was plenty of action.

Incidents Like Hathras Can be Stopped if Good Values are Instilled in Our Daughters: BJP MLA

In a bizarre statement, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday said that incidents like the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 20-year-old Dalit in Hathras can be stopped if parents inculcate good values in their daughters. Emphasising on instilling values in women, BJP MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh said neither governance nor use of weapons can prevent such crimes.

Twitter Says You Can't Hope for Donald Trump's Death in Tweets after POTUS Tests Covid+

Aday after the United States President and First Lady Donald Trump and Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, social media seems to be filled with mean jokes and death wishes for the 72-year-old Trump. The barrage of insensitive tweets increased to such an extent that social media platform Twitter had to come out and state that it will be suspending accounts sharing death wishes for Trump.