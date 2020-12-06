News18 Afternoon Digest: Centre Says MSP Will Continue for Farmers, Pfizer Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation for COVID Vaccine in India, and Other Top Stories

Ready to Give in Writing That MSP Will Continue, Oppn Trying to Instigate Farmers, Says MoS Agriculture as Deadlock Persists

The fifth round of negotiations between protesting farmer leaders and the government failed to break the impasse yesterday, setting the stage for a show of strength by farmer unions at a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, followed by the sixth round of talks the next day. Meeting Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar at the Vigyan Bhavan, farmer leaders refused to budge from their demand of a complete repeal of the three new farm laws.

After UK & Bahrain, Pfizer Seeks Emergency Use Authorisation for Its COVID Vaccine in India

After its parent company secured such clearance in the UK and Bahrain, Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) an emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country. In its application submitted to the drug regulator, Pfizer has sought permission to import the vaccine for sale and distribution in the country, besides waiver of clinical trials on Indian population in accordance with the special provisions under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, official sources said.

'Neither Spineless Nor Traitor Like You': Amarinder Replies to Oppn's 'Surrendering to BJP' Remark

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Saturday reacted to Sukhbir Singh Badal’s statement against him as “utter buffoonery” and said that he was "he was neither spineless nor a traitor like Badals". "The Badals, who were totally cornered over their betrayal of the farmers, had clearly pressed all the panic buttons in their desperation to cover up their brazen treachery," Amarinder Singh said in reaction to Sukhbir Badal's remarks.

In a Setback, BJP Loses 2 Seats in Legislative Polls in PM Modi's Varanasi

Nearly after a decade in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency- Varanasi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost two seats in legislative council polls. Both the seats - one reserved for teachers and the other for graduates - were bagged by Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates. While BJP candidates Manvendra Pratap Singh 'Guru Ji' won the Agra Division Graduates' seat and Dinesh Goyal won the Meerut Graduates' seat, SP's Ashutosh Sinha won Varanasi Division Graduates' seat and Maan Singh Yadav won from the Allahabad-Jhansi Division Graduates' seat, the election office said.

Air India Express Crew Member Flew Despite Testing COVID Positive, Firm Tried 'Manipulating' Data

Asenior Air India Express’ cabin crew was on duty despite testing the airline company being aware that she was tested positive for Covid-19 an hour before taking the flight. The airline admitted to the fact that the employee was tested positive for Covid-19 and said that the matter would be investigated.

Sonam Kapoor Posts Adorable Pictures with Hubby Anand Ahuja, Netizens Left in Awe

Sonam Kapoor sets up major couple goals with husband Anand Ahuja with her love-filled life. Recently, the actress wrote an appreciation post for her Ahuja on Instagram and what followed was an adorable exchange of love between her and the hubby, which left the netizens in complete awe of the two, drooling over the celebrity couple. Posting their five pictures from what seems like snow covered London, she wrote the caption, “I love you…you make #everyday phenomenal.”