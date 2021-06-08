News18 Afternoon Digest: Centre's New Guidelines for Free Vaccines to States Take Note of Population, Caseload; Partial Covid-19 Curfew lifted in All UP Districts

Centre’s New Guidelines for Free Vaccines to States Take Note of Population, Caseload, Wastage of Shots

Covid-19 vaccine doses provided free of cost by Centre will now be allocated to states and union territories based on criteria like population, disease burden and the progress of vaccination, the government said in its revised guidelines on Tuesday. It further warned that wastage of shots will affect the allocation negatively. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will provide free vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to all adults across all states from June 21.

Partial Covid-19 Curfew lifted in All UP Districts as Active Cases Go Below 600, Night and Weekend Restrictions to Continue

The partial curfew to stop the spread the coronavirus has been lifted from all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh as active cases in all the districts have gone below the 600-mark. However, the weekend curfew and night curfew will continue to be in place in the state. At the moment there were 14,067 active cases in the state. The state conducted 2,84,911 tests on Monday. Till date 519,08,115 tests have been conducted in the state. “All districts out of corona curfew in @UPGovt as no district is left with 600 or more active cases. Total active cases 14,067 now. Only night curfew and weekend corona curfew to continue,” Shishir Singh, Director of Information and Public Relations, Uttar Pradesh, tweeted on Tuesday.

Lifting Covid-19 Restrictions Too Quickly Can Be Disastrous for Those Not Vaccinated: WHO Chief

With the increased global transmission of variants of concern including the Delta variant, lifting restrictions too quickly could be disastrous for those who are not vaccinated, warned World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday. According to ANI, Tedros said that the number of Covid-19 deaths reported last week increased in three out of WHO’s six regions, Africa, the Americas and the Western Pacific. “We see a two-track pandemic, many countries still face an extremely dangerous situation, while some of those with the highest vaccination rates are starting to talk about ending restrictions," he said.

22 Turned Blue in 5 Mins’: UP Orders Probe After Agra Hospital’s Oxygen ‘Mock Drill’ Claim in Viral Video

The Uttar Pradesh administration is carrying out an investigation after a viral video from an Agra hospital surfaced where the authorities are purportedly discussing a ‘mock drill’ carried out on April 26 by shutting off oxygen to its Covid-19 patients to see who will survive and who won’t during an oxygen crisis. The incident is said to have claimed 22 lives. The conversation is said to be in the context of the oxygen crisis that surfaced on April 26 and 27. A person can be seen in the video speaking in front of the hospital manager that 22 people had died.

This Two-Room House In Wales Is Being Sold At Rs 103

It’s a dream for many people to own a house. People save for years to buy a property that they consider a future investment. However, buying a house in today’s age proves to be quite expensive and can suck up all the savings at times. But what if we tell you that you can buy a two-bedroom house in Wales for just Rs 100? Many would think it to be a joke, however, there is actually a small property for sale at such a low price.

This property in Swansea city of Wales may be one of the smallest ones with one bedroom downstairs and the other upstairs. It is being sold for just 1 Euro or Rs 103, which is less than a bottle of bleach that you may buy to clean the house. However, its final auction price has not been decided yet.

Casting Director-producer Seher Aly Latif, Known for ‘The Lunchbox’, Dies

Casting director Seher Aly Latif, known for her work on films like “The Lunchbox" and “Durgamati", passed away on Monday due to cardiac arrest, her associate and director Neeraj Udhwani said. She was in her early 40s. Also the co-founder of independent production company Mutant Films, Latif backed the Netflix series “Bhaag Beanie Bhaag", starring Swara Bhasker, and “Maska", a film for the streaming service which featured Manisha Koirala. Udhwani, who directed “Maska", said Latif was admitted to Lilavati Hospital eight days ago due to kidney failure. “There was some infection, which caused renal failure. She was admitted last weekend. She was on antibiotics and was recovering. But today she suffered a cardiac arrest and suddenly it was all over," the filmmaker told PTI.

