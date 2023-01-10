News18 Afternoon Digest: Chanda Kochhar Walks Out of Byculla Jail in Loan Fraud Case, Demands to Declare Joshimath a 'National Disaster' & More

Evacuation and rehabilitation efforts are ongoing in Joshimath, after many structures in the town developed concerning cracks and the area was declared landslide and subsidence-hit. Meanwhile, the Congress on Monday demanded that the situation be declared a national calamity and all developmental projects in the area halted till a report by experts and environmentalists is submitted on the issue. READ MORE

The seizure of prohibited items at airports is fairly common. However, in the recent past, airport officials have been busting quite the unusual and bizarre ways in which items like drugs, money, arms, and gold are smuggled into the country. READ MORE

Former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak were released from Mumbai’s Byculla jail on Tuesday, a day after the Bombay High Court granted interim relief to the couple in the ICICI Bank-Videocon case. READ MORE

Powerful winter storms in California have forced mass evacuations in Montecito and other coastal counties on the north side of Los Angeles. The storms have led to deaths, including that of a five-year-old boy, who was swept away by flood waters. A motorist who entered a flooded roadway also died, the Los Angeles Times said in its report. READ MORE

‘Pathaan’ Trailer Inspires Memes as Shah Rukh Khan Finally Returns to Big Screen After 4 Years

Pathaan’ trailer is out and it puts to an end a wait that has spanned years. Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Salman Khan in a cameo also star in the film set to release on January 25. The last time we saw Shah Rukh on the big screen was in 2018 when ‘Zero’ released. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here