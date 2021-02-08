News18 Afternoon Digest: Changes in Agri Sector to Empower Farmers, Says PM, 14 Killed, Over 170 Missing in U'khand Floods & Other Top Stories

On Farm Laws, PM Modi Praises Deve Gowda's Contribution to Discussion in House; Quotes Netaji to Take Dig at Oppn on Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying in the Rajya Sabha on discussion on motion of thanks to President’s address. The discussion on the motion has been the main business transacted by the House over three days in which 50 members from 25 parties participated, an official statement said. The first six sittings of Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget session have proved productive with the House recording productivity of 82.10 percent. During the sittings, the House witnessed a 15-hour debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the upper House.

14 Killed, Over 170 Missing as Glacier Break Triggers Floods; Tapovan Tunnel Opened Up to 50 Metres

A total of 14 bodies were recovered while over 170 people are still missing after a glacier break in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district resulted in an avalanche and huge floods in the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday morning, forcing the evacuation of thousands, and damaging both houses and the nearby Rishiganga and NTPC power projects. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced ₹ 4 lakh compensation for the family of those killed. Rawat also said teams from the police, the Army and the ITBP, as well as from the national and state disaster response forces, were "doing their best to save the lives of the workers at sites affected by the disaster".

Govt Asks Twitter to Block 1,178 More Accounts With 'Khalistani' Links, Unhappy with Founder Taking Sides

The centre on Thursday has served new notices to Twitter to block 1,178 accounts, suspected to be linked to Khalistan sympathisers or backed by Pakistan over the misuse of the micro-blogging platform regarding farmers’ protest. The fresh trouble for Twitter comes after the central government's earlier move of blocking 257 accounts on Twitter. Sources said that Twitter is yet to comply with the directions issued under Section 69A of the IT Act. The recent demand has been made by the IT ministry after it received the advisory from the Home Ministry and other security agencies. Twitter has not responded on the demands so far.

Didn't Promise Sharing CM Chair Before 2019 Maha Polls, Says Amit Shah, Sena Questions Long Silence

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he did not promise Shiv Sena – then BJP's partner – to share the chief minister's post if the alliance retained power in Maharashtra after the 2019 Assembly polls. Shiv Sena, which ditched the BJP soon after the polls to form the government with the NCP and Congress, shot back, wondering what took the senior BJP leader over a year to come out with his version on the much-discussed topic in the state politics. "I don't make promises in closed rooms. Whatever I do, I do it openly. I don't do politics in closed rooms," Shah said, after inaugurating a private medical college at Kankavli in Sindhudurg district. He said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is like an auto-rickshaw whose three wheels were pulling in different directions.

India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test at Chennai, Day 4: Leach Picks Quick Wickets, IND Nine Down

India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4 at Chennai, England tour of India with ball by ball commentary and live updates at CricketNext: IND vs ENG live score, IND 323-9: Another wicket bites the dust here. Anderson removes Ishant with a bouncer. The ball climbs on to the batsman and short leg fielder takes a simple catch.

Elon Musk's Obsession With Dogecoin Has Skyrocketed Cryptocurrency Market Price, Memes

Elon Musk just pulled off the 'Musk Effect' again. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX chief, and world's current richest man, may have inflated the prices of stocks again, and it's the Internet's favorite currency, Dogecoin. Musk who has been consistently tweeting about the meme cryptocurrency for the last few days, led to the all-time-high $0.065448, up about 35% from its 24-hour low of $0.048356, according to CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency's price later dropped again before climbing back to about 25% gain, reports Business Insider.