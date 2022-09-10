News18 Afternoon Digest: Charles III to Formally be Proclaimed King Today; NTAGI Chief Tells People to Take Booster Shot & Other Top Stories

Queen Elizabeth II’s Death LIVE Updates: Charles III to Formally be Proclaimed King Today; US President Biden to Attend Late Queen’s Funeral

King Charles III pledged to follow his mother’s example of “lifelong service” in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Speaking for the first time as monarch from Buckingham Palace, the 73-year-old thanked his “darling mama” for her “love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations”. Follow Queen Elizabeth II’s Death LIVE Updates

The Crown Still Holds Soft Power in Commonwealth. But Under King Charles III, That Could Change

Britain’s Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony today (Saturday), a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his “darling mama”, Queen Elizabeth II. READ MORE

Time to Take Pending Booster Shot, Says NTAGI Chief Ahead of Festive Season, Warns Against Complacency

People should come forward to take their pending precautionary shots against Covid-19 ahead of the festive season, NTAGI chief NK Arora told News18.com in an exclusive interview, urging the need to adopt “caution” for at least the next four months. READ MORE

Israeli Negev LMG, American M777 ULH & SWITCH UAVs: New Inductions Boost Army’s Combat Potential Along LAC

The Army has significantly augmented its capabilities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Arunachal Pradesh with the induction of a range of latest weapons and equipment since last year, senior Army officers have said. READ MORE

RBI Executive Director Warns on Applying Latest Tech: ‘Blind Implementation Could be Counterproductive’

Reserve Bank of India’s executive director Ajay Choudhary has mooted for the responsible use of technology in the financial sector. He said financial institutions must be responsible and one must not “blindly” try to implement the latest technological breakthroughs as that could be counterproductive in many cases. READ MORE

Ashish Nehra Names His T20 World Cup Squad; Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami Missing

With T20 World Cup squad selection just a week away, questions are already arising as who all will make the cut. Will KL Rahul be picked, does Mohammed Shami has an outside chance? Can Deepak Chahar seal the deal? All these questions persisted even as India bow out of Asia Cup 2022 after losing two games on the trot. Nevertheless, questions remained and the puzzle looks even more complex following India’s exit. READ MORE

Kangana Claims Ayan Mukerji ‘Changed’ Brahmastra Name from ‘Jalaluddin Rumi’ to Shiva; Here’s Why

Kangana Ranaut has made shocking claims against Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and producer Karan Johar. The actress, who has been at loggerheads with Karan for several years now, has alleged that Ayan “changed” the title of Brahmastra Part I from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva after witnessing the success of Baahubali, in which Prabhas plays the role of Shivudu. READ MORE

