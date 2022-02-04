News18 Afternoon Digest: Checkered India-China Past Flares Up With Olympic Torch & Other Stories

With Arrest of CM Channi’s Nephew, the Dune of Illegal Sand Mining Reappears. What’s Deep Inside This Poll Issue?

The Enforcement Directorate today arrested Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey in a 2018 illegal sand mining case. A lot of politics is being carried out in the name of sand in Punjab recently, which goes to assembly elections soon. READ MORE

Is ‘Work from Home’ Making Lives Easier? US Sees Benefit & Tharoor Wants India to ‘Seize the Opportunity’ | An Explainer

Over the last two years, corporate work culture has seen a major overhaul as the coronavirus pandemic hit the world in 2020. Almost all companies resorted to remote work and “work from home” (WFH), which is still the norm as the Omicron variant induced another wave of infections. Encouraged by governments, major corporations and tech companies allowed a huge percentage of their employees to work from home to ensure social distancing guidelines and avoid spread of Covid-19. READ MORE

The World Outside: Checkered India-China Past Flares Up With Olympic Torch

A day before the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, India announced a diplomatic boycott of the opening and closing ceremonies. Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said: “The Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of India in Beijing will not be attending the opening or the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.” READ MORE

DA Latest Update: Will Central Govt Employees Get Rs 2 Lakh Arrears at One Go? Know Here

The Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may give some good news to central government employees in the coming days, as the Union Budget 2022 has been presented. According to reports in the media, the government may consider giving out arrears to the employees. READ MORE

Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Hasnain Banned Due to Illegal Bowling Action

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been banned after his action was confirmed to be illegal following biomechanical testing in Lahore. As per reports, a majority of Hasnain’s delivery breach the 15-degree limit required for an action to be within the rules. READ MORE

WATCH: Man Interprets Football Match to His Blind Friend, Leaves Netizens Misty-eyed

A true friend is definitely the one who is always by your side, especially in your bad times. A heart-warming video showcasing such true friendship has gone viral on the internet. The video shows a man dedicatedly interpreting a live football match for his visually impaired friend. READ MORE

