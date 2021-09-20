News18 Afternoon Digest: Child Marriage Valid if Minor Doesn't Declare it Void at 18, Rules Punjab and Haryana HC; IPL 2021 Broadcast Banned in Afghanistan & Other Stories

Child Marriage Valid if Minor Doesn’t Declare it Void at 18, Rules Punjab and Haryana HC

If a minor was married off before attaining the age of 18, then separation can be sought from the husband only through a divorce in case she did not declare the marriage void after officially becoming an adult, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled. Setting aside the judgment of a family court in Ludhiana that called the marriage invalid and thus refused to grant divorce by mutual consent to the couple, the division bench of the Punjab and Haryana HC ruled that the petition for divorce under Section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, should have been allowed, The Times of India reported. READ MORE

IPL 2021 Broadcast Banned in Afghanistan Due to Possible Anti-Islam Content

The UAE leg of the IPL 2021 will not be telecast in Afghanistan, as has been the case in the past, due to possible ‘anti-islam contents’ that could be aired during the programming. Afghanistan, now under the control of the Taliban. The regime has banned most forms of entertainment — including many sports – and Women were completely banned from playing sport. Former Afghanistan Cricket Board media manager and journalist, M Ibrahim Momand, sent out a tweet stating that due to possible anti-islam content, girls dancing & the attendance of barred hair women in the Islamic Emirates of the Taliban, IPL broadcast is banned in the country. READ MORE

Certificate Shows Local UP BJP Leader Given 5 Doses of Covid Vaccine, 6th Scheduled; Probe Ordered

The vaccination certificate of a BJP booth level leader here wrongly shows he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and is scheduled for the sixth, with officials saying it appears to be a case of “mischief" and conspiracy. The case was reported from Sardhana area of the district after Rampal Singh (73), who says he is the BJP president of booth no 79 and is also a member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, got his vaccination certificate downloaded. He said the certificate shows he has been given five doses of the coronavirus vaccine and the sixth is also scheduled. He accused the health department of negligence and filed a complaint following which, the officials said, a probe has been launched. Singh said he got his first dose of the vaccine on March 16 and the second on May 8. READ MORE

Facebook India Appoints Former IAS Officer Rajiv Aggarwal As Head Of Public Policy

Facebook India on Monday said it has appointed ex-IAS officer and former Uber executive Rajiv Aggarwal as the Director of Public Policy. He succeeds Ankhi Das, who quit in October last year. She was embroiled in a controversy for opposing enforcement of hate-speech rules against right-wing leaders in the country. Aggarwal, in this role, will define and lead important policy development initiatives for Facebook in India on an agenda that covers user safety, data protection and privacy, inclusion and internet governance, a statement said. READ MORE

From Matrimonial Ads to Gurdwaras, Caste & Sikhism Co-exist in Punjab. New CM Charanjit Channi is Proof

When headlines on Sunday flashed ‘First Sikh Dalit CM’ in Punjab, many were surprised by the presence of caste in Punjab, more specifically Sikhism. The astonishment was not completely unfounded because the religion was built on the basis of denouncing differences. However, a closer look at the society reveals fault lines like any other. A Dalit face for Punjab’s top post, for the first time, signals Congress’s push ahead of 2022 assembly elections in the state and further establishes the prominence of caste in the state. READ MORE

Emmy Awards 2021: Evan Peters Thanks ‘Mare of Easttown’ Co-star Kate Winslet for ‘Being Kate Winslet’

Actor Evan Peters picked up his very first Emmy Award on Monday, September 20. He won the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for playing detective Colin Zabel in the HBO show Mare of Easttown. The actor beat Daveed Diggs, Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Paapa Essiedu, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who were also nominated for the honour. Peters received a lot of critical acclaim for his role as a happy-go-lucky and lovable detective in the gritty thriller. People also loved his pairing with lead actress Kate Winslet, who played the lead role of detective Mare Sheehan. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here