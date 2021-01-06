News18 Afternoon Digest: China Escalated LAC Situation by Using Unorthodox Weapons, Amassing Large Troops; Broken Ribs & Leg, Rod Inserted in Pvt Parts: Woman Gangraped, Murdered in UP and Other Stories

China Escalated LAC Situation by Using Unorthodox Weapons, Amassing Large Troops, Says Defence Ministry

The "unilateral and provocative" actions by the Chinese military to change the status quo by force in more than one area on the Line of Actual Control were responded to in a "firm" and "non-escalatory way", the Defence Ministry has said in an annual report. The report said Indian troops are well entrenched to counter any "misadventure" by Chinese forces and that the Indian Army is prepared for any eventuality, adding talks are also progressing to resolve the issue in an amicable manner. READ MORE

Broken Ribs & Leg, Rod Inserted in Pvt Parts: Woman's Gang Rape, Murder in UP Revives 'Nirbhaya' Case Memories

Ahorrific case of alleged gang rape and brutality similar to the ‘Nirbhaya’ case of Delhi was reported from Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh where a middle-aged woman was gang-raped and then killed. The incident has been reported from a village in the Ughaiti police station area in Badaun district where a woman from the village went to a temple on Sunday evening but never returned. READ MORE

Four Cops Investigating Delhi Riots Case on List for Out-of-turn Promotions

Four police personnel posted with the Special Cell received out-of-turn promotion for their work in Northeast Delhi riots case. The four police personnel were a part of an investigating team that arrested 21, including former JNU student Umar Khalid, Jamia Coordination Committee’s media coordinator Safoora Zargar, and Pinjra Tod’s Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal. READ MORE

Coronavirus Found in Air Samples of Covid Hospitals Ward, Can Sustain for More than Two Hours: Study

Coronavirus was found in air samples in Covid-19 wards of hospitals, which could be transiently air-borne, a study by Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTech) suggests. The study found that the coronavirus was present in air samples, in Covid wards than the non-covid wards. It adds that the virus was found in air for more than two hours. READ MORE

Kim Kardashian Preparing to Divorce Kanye West, Reports Say 'She has had Enough'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage seems to be "effectively over" as they have "no plans" to start living together any time soon. The 40-year-old reality star and entrepreneur continues to live in Los Angeles with their four children while rapper Kanye, 43, stays at his ranch in Wyoming. READ MORE

India vs Australia 3rd Test Probable XI: Where Should Rohit Bat & Who Will He Replace and Is Thakur the Favourite to Replace Yadav in Sydney?

India will clash with Australia in the crucial third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from the 7th of January. With the series tied at 1-1, both the teams would want to pick their best possible XI to make use of the conditions at the SCG and take early ascendancy in the Test. With Rohit Sharma set to return to the team as a vice-captain, we look at the ideal XI India should field at the SCG in the order they should bat. READ MORE