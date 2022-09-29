News18 Afternoon Digest: China Says 'Emergency Response Phase' Over in Galwan Now. Jaishankar Responds

In ‘Safe Abortion for All Women’ Verdict, Supreme Court’s Big Statement on Marital Rape

Sexual assault by husband can take the form of rape, the Supreme Court said in the first legal recognition of marital rape in the country on Thursday, while also ruling that unmarried women are entitled to seek abortion of pregnancies arising out of a consensual relationship at 20-24 weeks. READ MORE

China Says ‘Emergency Response Phase’ Over in Galwan Now. Jaishankar Responds | WATCH

Responding to a question on the consistent comments from Beijing about how things are “okay” between the two countries, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said on Wednesday that India will continue to maintain a relationship with China that is based on “mutual” sensitivity, respect and interest. READ MORE

Amid Rajasthan Crisis, Can Rahul Gandhi Salvage Congress with Bharat Jodo Karnataka Yatra?

Rahul Gandhi will be setting foot in the BJP-ruled state of Karnataka on September 30 as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir amid the Congress government crisis in Rajasthan. He will enter through Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district and will be welcomed by top Congress leaders of the state. READ MORE

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Spark Separation Rumours After This Viral Tweet; Here’s the Truth

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are the most loved couple in Bollywood. Their love story was no less than a fairy tale. The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in 2018. However, of late, social media has been abuzz with reports claiming that all is not well between Ranveer and Deepika. READ MORE

Reporter Almost ‘Blown Off’, Sharks On Streets: Scared of Hurricane Ian Yet? Watch Florida’s Plight

Hurricane Ian plunged much of coastal southwest Florida into darkness Wednesday, as the monster storm brought “catastrophic” storm surges, wind and flooding that had officials readying a huge emergency response. The US Border Patrol said 20 migrants were missing after their boat sank, with four Cubans swimming to shore in the Florida Keys islands and three rescued at sea by the coast guard. READ MORE

Akash Ambani Named in Time100 NEXT list; Here’s Why The Reliance Jio Chairman Is The Next Big Thing

Akash Ambani, chairman of India’s largest telecom company Reliance Jio, has been named in the TIME100 Next, TIME magazine’s list of the world’s rising stars. The 30-year-old son of Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian to make it to the list. Akash Ambani was promoted as the chairman of Jio in June. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here