News18 Afternoon Digest: China Warned US Not to Interfere in Its Relationship with India: Report & Other Top Stories

China had warned US officials not to interfere in its relationship with India. In other news, we have ED probing Ashok Leyland over sale of vehicles violating pollution norms in the country.

China Warned US Not to Interfere in Its Relationship with India, Tried Preventing Delhi’s Close Ties with Washington: Report

China has warned US officials not to interfere in its relationship with India, the Pentagon has said in a report to Congress. It also said that Chinese officials tried to prevent the border tensions, between India-China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), from causing New Delhi to partner more closely with the United States. READ MORE

Ashok Leyland Under ED Scanner for ‘Sale of BS-III Vehicles’ Despite SC’s 2017 Ban

The Enforcement Directorate has started probing Ashok Leyland’s role in selling BS-III vehicles to two companies at discount price in violation of the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court had in 2017 ordered that vehicles which are only BS-IV-compliant can be sold in India by any manufacturer or dealer. The decision was taken to the rising air pollution issues. READ MORE

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Headed To South Korea For Advance Myositis Treatment? Here’s What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is allegedly leaving for South Korea to seek advanced treatment for Myositis, a new report has claimed. The actress opened up about her Myositis diagnosis in October, revealing that she has been under treatment for a while but her recovery has been slower than she had originally anticipated. READ MORE

Unethical of Lapid to Speak About a Film That Didn’t Win: IFFI Jury Member Sen on ‘The Kashmir Files’ Row | Exclusive

Amid the controversy over International Film Festival of India (IFFI) jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s remarks, calling Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ “vulgar" and “propaganda", at the closing ceremony of the fest, Sudipto Sen, a member of the jury, exclusively told CNN-News18 “there was no indication that he was going to do something like that”. READ MORE

FIFA World Cup 2022: SOAT and How Its Making a Difference in Offside Decisions | Explained

Only three minutes had passed in the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between host Qatar and Ecuador before the first goal of the tournament was ruled out for offside, reports said. READ MORE

Uniparts India IPO Opens Today: Price Band, GMP, Quota, Should You Subscribe?

The initial public offering of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India has been opened for public subscription on Wednesday till December 2. The price band for the Rs 836-crore IPO has been fixed at Rs 548-577 a share. The company on Tuesday raised Rs 251 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale. READ MORE

