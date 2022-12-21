News18 Afternoon Digest: China's Covid Surge Shows Why India Can Breathe Sigh of Relief For Now; Chaos at Mumbai Airport & Other Stories

In today’s afternoon digest, read News18‘s top stories on the recent Covid-19 surge in China, the Centre’s letter to Rahul Gandhi to adhere to Covid guidelines during Bharat Jodo Yatra, activities prohibited by the Taliban and more.

New Year, Old Fear: China’s Covid Surge Shows Why India Can Breathe Sigh of Relief For Now | EXPLAINED

It was a long haul away from Zero Covid for China. But now that the country is opening up, the situation has worsened with increased cases and reported hospitalisations, deaths. Visuals of burdened health systems lend a horrific memory lane route to when India faced the dismal second wave, amid the emergence of the highly deadly variant of Covid-19 called Delta. But does our nation need to worry about the increase in infections in China now? READ MORE

After Delhi, Chaos at Mumbai Airport: Passengers Cheer for Those ‘Escaping’ Long Queues

The chaos at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 has seemingly landed in Mumbai now. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the city saw a huge rush of passengers at the immigration counters for international arrivals on Tuesday with hundreds of passengers having to wait three to four hours in the queue. READ MORE

‘Follow Covid Rules or Postpone Bharat Jodo Yatra’: Centre’s Letter to RaGa, Gehlot Sparks BJP vs Cong

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot asking them to ensure strict adherence to Covid guidelines during Bharat Jodo Yatra or postpone it. Use of masks and sanitiser should be implemented and only vaccinated people should be allowed to participate in the yatra, the health minister’s letter said. READ MORE

Banning Women from Varsities to Closing Gyms, Parks & Public Baths: Activities Prohibited by Taliban

The Taliban government, which came into power in August last year in Afghanistan, promised a moderate rule respecting the rights for women’s and minorities. However, after coming into power the insurgent group has announced a series of prohibitions and restrictions on people, especially women, curtailing their rights and movements. READ MORE

Malaika Arora Denies That She Tries to Gain Attention, Says ‘I Am Not Doing Anything to Bring…’

With each episode of Moving in With Malaika, Malaika Arora is putting herself out there more and revealing things about her previously unknown to her fans and followers. The recent episode was graced by her designer friend Vikram Phadnis and the two got into a serious conversation. READ MORE

Lionel Messi Lifting World Cup Becomes Most Liked Social Media Post of All Time

Lionel Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup is one for the history books. After an incredibly exciting match between Argentina and France, the whole world was moved by the Argentine footballer’s candid moments- from hugging his mum to clicking photos of his wife Antonela. Messi’s Instagram post of him holding the trophy and celebrating with his triumphant teammates surpassed the ‘World Record Egg’ to become the most liked post on the platform ever. Now, the carousel of photos posted by Messi on Instagram has set another record. READ MORE

