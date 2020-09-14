News18 Afternoon Digest: China's Hybrid Warfare, Anger Over Scrapping Question Hour and TikTok Sale

China’s Hybrid Warfare: President, PM, Opposition Leaders, CJI Among 10,000 Indians Under Beijing Watch

Indian agencies are “not surprised” by the expose on the ‘hybrid war’ by China, the government said on Monday, reacting to an investigative report by the Indian Express which details how a Shenzen-based technology company with links to the Chinese government is monitoring over 10,000 Indian individuals. Some of the names under the scanner include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Cabinet ministers like Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman and at least 15 former Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force among others. READ MORE

Not Running Away, Says Govt as Opposition Protests Scrapping of Question Hour

An 18-day monsoon session of Parliament started today with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus. A resolution for no Question Hour was passed this morning, leading to the Congress to accuse the government of trying to strangulate democracy. "It's an extraordinary situation. When assemblies aren't ready to meet for a single day, we, with around 800-850 MPs, are meeting here. There are so many ways to question the government, government isn't running away from discussion," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Lok Sabha. READ MORE

Jamia Panel, Muslim JNU Students, Pinjra Tod in Main Conspiracy Chargesheet of Delhi Riots: Sources

The Delhi Police will file its chargesheet in the main conspiracy case related to the February riots in the national capital on September 17, top sources in the police department told CNN-News18. The chargesheet, around 200-pages-long will make references to groups like the Pinjra Tod, the Jamia Coordination Committee, Muslim students of JNU groups, councillors and school owners, they said. READ MORE

After Refusing to Sell TikTok to Microsoft, Bytedance Keen on Oracle as US Tech Partner

TikTok’s struggle in the US continues ever since the Trump administration issued an executive order last month. ByteDance, the owner of TikTok was given 45-days to sell the platform to an American company. Microsoft was reportedly one of the biggest candidates, however, a recent report now confirms that ByteDance will not sell TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft. According to a report by CNBC, the company has chosen Oracle to be TikTok’s US technology partner. READ MORE

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB Makes More Arrests in Drugs Probe, 16 Held So Far

Six more persons were arrested from Mumbai on Sunday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probing the drug angle in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, taking the total count of people held so far to 16, an official said. Raids are being conducted across Mumbai and Goa to nab those associated with the supply, distribution and consumption of drugs based on Showik and Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant's testimony. READ MORE

'Sesquipedalian': What Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's Not-so 'Limpid' Twitter Exchange Means

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and author Chetan Bhagat on Sunday had a rather interesting exchange on Twitter, one that had us looking for our dictionaries, like most of Tharoor's tweets do. After Tharoor heaped praises on an article by Bhagat on the struggling Indian economy, Bhagat said he couldn't believe that Tharoor had praised his work. He then proceeded to request Tharoor to praise him using big words the next time. Tharoor obliged. And how. READ MORE