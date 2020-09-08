News18 Afternoon Digest: Chinese Troops Fire in Air in Another Attack Bid, Sushant Singh's Sisters Charged With Abetment to Suicide

PLA Troops Tried to Close in on Indian Positions, Fired in Air, Says India After China's Claims

Chinese troops tried to close in on Indian positions and fired shots in the air, the government said on Tuesday, accusing Beijing of trying to mislead their domestic and international audience with statements alleging the opposite. In a statement, the Army said that at no stage had Indian soldiers crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) or resorted to any aggressive means, including firing in the air. The fresh standoff took place at Rechin La to the south of Pangong Lake.

Mumbai Police Charges Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sisters With Abetment to Suicide After Rhea’s Complaint

The Mumbai police on Tuesday filed an FIR of abetment to suicide against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh based on a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The case, which also names a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi, has been filed at Bandra police station under sections pertaining to cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and other sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Muslim Man Beaten to Death in NCR, Son Says He Was Forced to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

A 45-year-old cab driver was beaten to death, allegedly by two men who boarded his vehicle, on Sunday night. The family of Aftab Alam, a resident of Trilokpuri in Noida, alleged that the killers forced him to chant Jai Shri Ram before his death. Aftab's 20-year-old son Mohammad Sabir said he received a call from his father minutes before his death in which the accused can be heard asking him to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' Song from 'Khaali Peeli' Gets 1.5 Lakh 'Dislikes' on YouTube for Racist Lyrics

It's the season of online dislikes and the newest entrant to the list is a song called "Beyonce Sharma Jayegi" from the upcoming Bollywood movie Khaali Peeli. The song featuring Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter in a dance number was dropped on YouTube on Sunday and those who watched the video are facing second-hand embarrassment over its racist lyrics. At the time of writing, the track composed by the famous duo Vishal-Shekhar has been "disliked" over 150K times.

Controlled, Not Crushed: Jaish-e-Muhammad Asks Pakistan to Lift Restrictions on Attacks in Kashmir

Facing a long-running lockdown on operations targeting Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir, the Jaish-e-Muhammad has published a series of articles in its magazines and digital platforms calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to lift restrictions on jihadist groups, and enable operations across the Line of Control in support of the region's secessionist movement. The Imran Khan government has been forced to clamp down on jihadist groups due to pressure from Saudi Arabia, threat of sanctions from the Financial Action Task Force and a risk of war.

Apple iPhone 12 Launch Soon: Everything We Know So Far About Apple’s First 5G iPhones

Apple iPhone 12 is seemingly closer to its launch date, keeping in line with the approximate timeline of when Apple launches its iPhones every year. This time, the new iPhones will make for Apple's first 5G iPhones, and alongside the latest generation connectivity tech inside, the iPhone 12 lineup is also expected to give the iPhones an eagerly awaited redesign.