News18 Afternoon Digest: 'Chinese Troops Increased in Ladakh': Army Chief, PM Modi Pays Tributes to Gandhi & Other Top Stories

‘Chinese Troops Increased in Ladakh’: Army Chief Sounds Alert, Calls it Matter of Concern

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Saturday said that the Chinese troops have been deployed in “considerable numbers" across all eastern Ladakh and northern front, right up to India’s eastern command. Calling it a “matter of concern", the Army chief added that there has been an increase in the PLA’s deployment.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: PM Modi Pays Tributes to Mahatma, Shastri on Their Birth Anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties. “I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added.

Squid Game: Netflix Sued By South Korean Broadband Firm After Traffic Surge From Hit Show

South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband has sued Netflix to pay for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work because of a surge of viewers to the US firm’s content, an SK spokesperson said on Friday. The move comes after a Seoul court said Netflix should “reasonably" give something in return to the internet service provider for network usage, and multiple South Korean lawmakers have spoken out against content providers who do not pay for network usage despite generating explosive traffic.

Britney Spears Poses Nude to Celebrate Dad Jamie Spears’ Removal as Conservator

Pop-star Britney Spears gained a historic victory over her father Jamie Spears after he was removed from the post of her conservator. Jamie was in control of Britney’s legal, medical and financial decisions since 2008, after she had suffered from a mental breakdown. A judge in Los Angeles had ruled to remove Jamie as Britney’s conservator and has also called for a hearing in November to end the conservatorship. Britney celebrated the news on Instagram by posting a series of naked pictures on Instagram. She also hilariously said that she has not photoshopped her body, and her tub has a ‘curve’ on it’s own.

8-Year-Old Brazilian Girl, Who Found 18 Asteroids, Dubbed World’s Youngest Astronomer

When Nicole Oliveira was just learning to walk, she would throw up her arms to reach for the stars in the sky. Today, at just eight years of age, the Brazilian girl is known as the world’s youngest astronomer, looking for asteroids as part of a NASA-affiliated program, attending international seminars and meeting with her country’s top space and science figures. In Oliveira’s room, filled with posters of the solar system, miniature rockets and Star Wars figures, Nicolinha, as she is affectionately known, works on her computer studying images of the sky on two large screens. The project, called Asteroid Hunters, is meant to introduce young people to science by giving them a chance to make space discoveries of their own.

It’s 2nd October and Drishyam Fans Are ‘Attending Swami Chinmayananda’s Satsang’

For a lot of other Indians, 2nd October is a holiday for Gandhi Jayanti, which mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. But if you were to ask a ‘Drishyam fan where they were, the reason the day is significant is different - if you asked them what their plans for that day were, they’d probably tell you they have a ‘satsang’ to attend. Doesn’t make sense? We’ll get more specific - Swami Chinmayananda’s Satsang. Still unsure? It’s an inside trivia for fans of the movie ‘Drishyam’ where the ‘attending Swamiji’s satsang’ was the ultimate excuse that was ever used - and managed to work.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Ace Investor Earns Rs 145 Cr in a Month from this Stock

Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this month gained over 40 per cent from Hospitality stock Delta Corp which surged from Rs 181 per share levels to Rs 253.60 apiece in September 2021 — logging Rs 72.35 rise in a month. This led to a sharp rise in the net worth of Jhunjhunwala almost by Rs 145 crore. He held around two crore Delta corp shares. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is well known for investing in right portfolio at a right time, that is why is he is dubbed as Warren Buffet. He owns asset management firm Rare Enterprises and is one of the most sought after traders in the country. He owns about two crore Delta Corp shares.

WATCH | After Flooded Runway, Monkey’s Breakfast Buffet at IGI Airport Surprise Travellers

Days after the swanky Indira Gandhi International Airport flooded during record rains in the national capital, now a video is making rounds on social media where a monkey is roaming inside airport premises. In the viral video, the monkey was seen roaming near a bar counter, in a place that looks like a restaurant and several people were inside the premises. Perplexed restaurant staff and people were shooting the monkey menace on their mobile phones.

