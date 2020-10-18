News18 Afternoon Digest: Chirag Paswan Says He Agrees With Amit Shah's Statement on Walkout From NDA and Other Top Stories

Not Trying to Compromise on Alliance But be Careful of Words You Use Against Me, Chirag Tells BJP

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it was Chirag Paswan who broke the alliance with the NDA ahead of the Bihar polls, the LJP chief said he agreed with Shah that it was his decision to walk out of the pact. The home minister, in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Managing Director and Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, said that only Chirag Paswan could answer why he was not fighting with the BJP. Paswan, however, said that he was not trying to compromise on the alliance with the BJP and requested leaders of the saffron party not to insult him. He said that even if PM Narendra Modi said anything against him, he was open to the criticism. LIVE UPDATES HERE

India Sees 61,871 New Covid-19 Cases & 1,033 Deaths in 24 Hrs, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary Tests Positive

India's Covid-19 caseload mounted to 74,94,551 with 61,871 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 65,97,209 pushing the recovery rate to 88.03 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,14,031 with the virus claiming 1,033 lives in a span of 24 hours. Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary tested positive for the virus and asked all contacts to get themselves tested. LIVE UPDATES HERE

More Postal Voting, Virtual Campaigns: How the US is Conducting Presidential Elections amid Pandemic

The US Presidential Election is just around the corner. As fervent debates between the contesters and their supporters ensue in the nation, people around the world are keen to see who is finally elected - Joe Biden or Donald Trump? Because a President of the United States holds enormous power; being the executive head of the nation, there's much ado about the process behind election of the coveted position. What's more curious is how the US continues to undergo a complex and elongated election process amid a pandemic. READ HERE

Differently-abled Teen Raped and Killed in Gujarat, Cops Apprehend Her Cousin on Parents’ Suspicion

A 12-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was abducted and allegedly raped and murdered in Gujarat’s Banaskantha. Her body was found with her throat slit in a field on Saturday morning. Police suspect that the minor was taken to the field forcefully where she was raped and eventually murdered to destroy the evidence of the crime. The CCTV footage from an intersection reportedly showed the girl travelling on a bike being driven by a man wearing a yellow T-shirt. After watching the footage, the parents indicated the identity of the perpetrator after which the police apprehended the girl’s 24-year-old cousin. READ HERE

Beheaded France Teacher Had Been Target of Threats Since Father of Schoolgirl Posted on Social Media

A history teacher beheaded in a Paris suburb on Friday had been the target of online threats for showing pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class, France's anti-terror prosecutor said on Saturday. The father of a schoolgirl had sought 47-year-old teacher Samuel Paty's dismissal and launched an online call for "mobilisation" against him after the lesson on freedom of expression, Jean-Francois Ricard said in a televised news conference. Paty was decapitated outside his school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of the capital, and the killer was fatally wounded by police. The Russian embassy in Paris said the suspect was Abdullakh Anzorov, whose family had arrived in France when he was six and requested asylum. READ HERE

Court Orders Probe Against Kangana, Rangoli for Allegedly Trying to Create Communal Tension

A court in Mumbai has asked the police to investigate the complaint lodged against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly trying to create communal tension through their tweets. Bandra metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule passed the order on Friday. Casting director Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed had lodged the complaint in the court, seeking its direction for registration of an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings), 124A (sedition) against the actor and her sister, his lawyer Ravish Zamindar said. READ HERE

'Thought It Was an Alien': Greater Noida Residents Panic Over Iron Man Balloon in Sky

A balloon in the shape of fictional comic character Iron Man let loose in the skies sparked fears of an alien invasion among the residents of Dankaur town in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the police said. The balloon filled with gas, that resembled a robot due to its Iron Man structure, was spotted over the town early Saturday morning, which later landed in a canal near Bhatta Parsaul village. A crowd gathered at the spot to see what some of them thought was "an alien", officials said. READ HERE