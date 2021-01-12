News18 Afternoon Digest: CJI Says Farmers Should Cooperate With Proposed Committee, Covishield Vaccine Leaves Pune and Other Top Stories

Farmers Should Cooperate With Proposed Committee, Laws Won't be Suspended Indefinitely, Says CJI

A day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers’ protest and indicated that it may go to the extent of staying the implementation of the contentious farm laws, the top court is set to pronounce orders on Tuesday on various issues related to the laws and may take a call on setting up of a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India (CJI) to find ways to resolve the impasse. "We are extremely disappointed with the negotiation process," the court said on Monday, adding, “We don't want to make any stray observations on your negotiations but we are extremely disappointed with the process.” The apex court, which was hearing a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders, said it is not talking about the repeal of these farm laws at the moment. LIVE UPDATES

Govt’s Deal for SII, Bharat Biotech Vaccines: Free Doses, PM CARES Funding, Role of Condom-Maker PSU

After days of hectic negotiations, discussions on pricing and much back and forth, India has finally inked two vaccine deals. Bharat Biotech International Limited signed a deal with the central government on January 11 to supply 55 lakh doses of its inactivated vaccine called Covaxin. The vaccine acts against the SARS-CoV2 virus that causes Covid-19 . The vaccine got approval for emergency use while under the clinical trial mode. The Serum Institute of India (SII), meanwhile, has inked a bigger deal, News18 has learnt from highly placed sources.

Were Aware of Chinese Mobilisation in Eastern Ladakh But Couldn't Anticipate Intentions, Says Army Chief

Army chief general Manoj Mukund Naravane said in a press briefing on Tuesday that India was aware of Chinese mobilisation in eastern Ladakh, but could not anticipate their intentions. Naravane said, "We were aware of Chinese mobilization in eastern Ladakh, but we could not anticipate their intentions. This was first mover advantage." This comes hours after it was reported that China had relocated up to 10,000 troops from its training facilities located around 80-100 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. However, People familiar with the developments said had said that they had not reduced deployment in frontline areas in the region. Naravane said, "Their training areas which were in depth areas have been vacated. But no decrease in strength in friction point."

First Consignment of Serum Institute's Covishield Vaccine Arrives in Delhi from Pune

The first batch of the Covishield vaccine, that left from Serum Institute of India for Pune airport earlier on Tuesday morning, has arrived in New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport. This is a decisive phase in India's fight against coronavirus , four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch.

Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Test Positive for Covid, Indian Team Categorised as High Risk

Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy tested positive for coronavirus along with a player each from Germany and Egypt on Tuesday. This is the second time Saina has caught coronavirus , having recovered from it only a few weeks ago. Saina tested positive in her third test on Monday. Furthermore, HS Prannoy has tested positive, ANI reported. According to the BWF statement, all the four specimens were re-tested and three of them - one from India and the Germany and Egypt players - tested negative. All those three players will be tested again on Tuesday.