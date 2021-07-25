News18 Afternoon Digest: Climate Change Wreaking Havoc in India; PM Modi Expected to be in UP Often

PM Modi Expected to be in UP Often as Yogi Govt Lines Up Projects for Unveiling Before Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Uttar Pradesh every month now in the run-up to the state elections next year, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects. BJP will showcase its claim of how the “double-engine” of BJP governments in Delhi and Lucknow are changing the face of UP. READ MORE

Killer Floods, Sweltering Heat, Deadly Landslides: Climate Change Wreaking Havoc in India

Swathes of India are battling deadly floods and landslides after heavy monsoon rains, just the latest example of how the vast country is on the frontline of climate change. READ MORE

Tokyo Olympics: I’ve Been Working on My Aggression and Technique - PV Sindhu after Opening Win

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu on Sunday said she has worked on her aggression in the past five years and promised a very “different" version of herself after making a winning start at the ongoing Olympics. Five years back, Sindhu was not considered a medal prospect but she stunned the world with her stellar run which ended with an unprecedented silver medal on her Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro. READ MORE

Manu Bhaker ‘Didn’t Succumb to Pressure, She Rose To It’: Heena Sidhu Says Don’t Judge on Numbers Only

A“circuit malfunction" in her pistol cost Indian shooting ace Manu Bhaker dearly as she narrowly missed out on qualifying for the finals of the women’s 10m air pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday. Owing to the technical snag during the second series, Manu lost more than five minutes, enough to disturb one’s rhythm in the precision sport, after making an impressive start in her maiden Olympic appearance. READ MORE

Mirabai Chanu Wishes for Pizza, Domino’s India Offers Her Free Lifetime Supply

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday scripted history by winning India’s first medal of the Tokyo Olympics when she clinched silver in women’s 49kg weightlifting event. Chanu thus becomes the second ever Indian female weightlifter after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic weightlifting medal. READ MORE

Pakistan Contingent’s Flagbearers Do Not Wear Masks During Opening Ceremony

After a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marked by scandal and controversy, the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics took place on Friday at a largely empty National Stadium. Performances and fireworks kicked off the celebration followed by the parade of participating countries. READ MORE

