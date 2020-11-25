News18 Afternoon Digest: Cong Veteran Ahmed Patel Passes Away, India's Covid Tally Crosses 92 L-mark and Other Top Stories

Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Passes Away at 71 Due to Covid-19 Complications

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, died at a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The veteran politician had been at Medanta Hospital since his health worsened after a Covid-19 infection. In a tweet, his son Faisal Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30am. "With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

'Very Severe' Cyclone Nivar to Hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Tonight; 26 Flights Cancelled

Several flights were cancelled and a public holiday declared to prepare for Cyclone Nivar, which is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening of November 25, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Wednesday while Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days. Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby.

India's Covid Caseload Goes Past 92L; Plasma from Those Recovered Shows Little Benefit in Patients

Using blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat patients with severe pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus showed little benefit, according to data released on Tuesday from a clinical trial in Argentina. The therapy know as convalescent plasma, which delivers antibodies from COVID-19 survivors to infected people, did not significantly improve patients' health status or reduce their risk of dying from the disease any better than a placebo, the study published in The New England Journal of Medicine found. Despite limited evidence of its efficacy, convalescent plasma, which U.S. President Donald Trump touted in August as a "historic breakthrough," has been frequently given to patients in the United States.

Hours Ahead of Election to Bihar Assembly Speaker Post, BJP Alleges Lalu Prasad Trying to Poach MLAs

Lots of political drama is expected to unfold ahead of the 'rare' elections for the post of Bihar assembly Speaker on Wednesday. With a few hours left for voting in the elections being conducted after 50 years, a purported 'poaching' audio clip of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav has created a furor in the state. In the audio clip, Yadav is allegedly heard talking to an NDA MLA asking him to remain absent on voting day on pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic. "Once the speaker goes then we will see (about toppling the existing government)," he allegedly says.

Paris Accord Alone Does Not Get the Job Done, Says Biden's Special Envoy on Climate Change

Asserting that the world must come together to solve the problem of climate change, John Kerry, who has been named special presidential envoy for climate change by United States President-elect Joe Biden said the historic Paris agreement alone does not get the job done. President-elect Biden has put forward a bold, transformative climate plan that lives up to the moment, Kerry said noting that Biden has also underscored that no country alone can solve this challenge. Even the United States, for all our economic might, is responsible for only 15 per cent of global emissions. The world must come to this table to solve this problem, said the former Secretary of State, who on Tuesday was named by Biden as his special envoy on climate change. Biden has announced that he would join the Paris Agreement on Climate Change on day one of his administration.

#StopHindiImposition: Tamilians Furious after Met Dept Tweets Cyclone Nivar Updates in Hindi Only

In yet another incident causing outrage on social media, citizens, especially from those residing down south have shunned the Twitter posts on Cyclone Nivar by India Meteorological Department. Cyclone Nivar, the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year after Cyclone Amphan, is expected to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening of November 25, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

Fans Disapprove of India's New Retro Jersey for Australia Series

Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of Team India's new jersey on Twitter which they will be wearing in the upcoming limited-overs fixtures against Australia. The 'retro' theme shirt, inspired by the 70s, has a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue color that the team has been wearing in recent years. It also has the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors -- MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League. MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement with BCCI, the announcement of which was made on November 17 by the Indian cricket board.

Shaheer Sheikh Announces Engagement to Ruchikaa Kapoor with Candid Photo

TV star Shaheer Sheikh has gotten engaged to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The Mahabharat actor shared a photo of Ruchika on Instagram to announce his engagement. Shaheer shared a candid picture holding Ruchikaa's hand, flaunting the beautiful engagement ring. Ruchikaa seems to be laughing out loud in the moment that has been captured on camera. Shaheer captioned the photo, "#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai." His friends from the television industry, including Kushal Tandon, Krystle D'Souza and Heli Daruwala congratulated the newly engaged couple in the comments section.