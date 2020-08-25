News18 Afternoon Digest: Congress in Damage Control Mode After CWC Drama and Other Top Headlines

'Not Dissenters but Proponents of Revival': Congress Leaders Vivek Tankha, Kapil Sibal React after Criticism Over Letter

Day after the stormy CWC meeting, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha on Tuesday said that the signatories of a letter that was sent to Sonia Gandhi asking for “sweeping changes” are not dissenters but proponents of revival. Senior leader Kapil Sibal also sought to deflect attention from his deleted tweet on Rahul Gandhi’s purported remark against the signatories. “It’s not about a post, it’s about my country,” Sibal tweeted. READ MORE

Dynasty 1, Party 0: How the Same Old Script at CWC Meeting Ensured Gandhis Remain at Helm of Affairs

The Congress Working Committee meeting predictably proceeded along placatory and exculpatory lines. Sonia Gandhi initially was firm on quitting as party president and the leaders, put on the defensive from the word go, were reduced to abject pleading and protestations of loyalty, until she magnanimously agreed to hang on. Ironically, crisis erupted precisely because the standard trope of a Congress 'orphaned' without a Nehru-Gandhi at its head is getting old. READ ON

Hong Kong Man 'First Case' Documented of Getting Coronavirus Twice, Researchers Say

A 33-year-old man living in Hong Kong had Covid-19 twice this year, according to preliminary research. He had symptoms the first time around, but no obvious symptoms the second time. According to a University of Hong Kong study, the man's second case of Covid-19 occurred 142 days after the first. During his first episode of illness, the patient had a cough, sore throat, fever and headache for three days. During the second episode, he tested on returning to Hong Kong from Spain via the United Kingdom. He was hospitalized but didn’t show any symptoms. READ MORE

Pulwama Terror Attack: NIA Likely to File 5,000-Page Chargesheet Today, Name Masood Azhar Among 20 Accused

The National Investigation Agency is set to file a 5,000-page chargesheet in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case on Tuesday, detailing the Jaish-e-Moahmmed conspiracy, the procurement of explosives and the identity of terrorists who carried out the attack and their helpers. As many as 20 terrorists, including JeM’s Maulana Masood Azhar, Rauf Azghar and other Pakistan-based conspirators, are likely to be named as accused for the worst terror attack on security forces in Kashmir Valley, resulting in the killing of 40 CRPF soldiers. READ MORE

'Are You Serious?' Twitter Loses Its Calm As Saif Ali Khan Announces His Autobiography

After his nepotism remark, actor Saif Ali Khan is now being trolled for announcing his autobiography. Many on social media wondered whether the Pataudi royal would talk about the “struggles” being the son of a legendary cricketer and a famous actress in the book. Others questioned whether Khan’s filmography is worthy of an autobiography. READ ON

Also Watch Days After Halting Plasma Therapy For COVID-19, US FDA Authorises It Ahead Of Republican Convention

Trump Supporter Tomi Lahren Says US President is Wise Like an 'Ullu', Desis are ROFLing

American conservative commentator and former television host Tomi Lahren’s attempt to talk up Donald Trump has triggered a laughter riot among Indians. Lahren, a critic of the liberal politics, shared a video where she thanked Indian supporters and talked about Trump's resolve to 'make America great again'. She said Trump is wise as an owl and in an attempt to reach out to the Indian diaspora, she translated it. She essentially called the American president an "ullu". READ ON