News18 Afternoon Digest: Congress May Appoint 2 Vice-Presidents, Dawood Ibrahim Address Listed and Other Top Stories

Congress May Appoint 2 VPs to Assist Sonia Gandhi as Leadership Crisis Grows

The Congress may appoint more than two vice-presidents to assist Sonia Gandhi, in order to address widespread concerns of a leadership crisis and demands that the party appoint a full-time president. Such an appointment at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday could ensure that Gandhis remain in control and the party continues to be headed by one of them, in this case Sonia Gandhi.

Trump Campaign Releases Video Featuring PM Modi to Woo Indian-American Voters

Aiming to woo the influential Indian-American voters numbering over 2 million, the Trump campaign has released its first video commercial that has short clips from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and US President Donald Trump's historic address in Ahmedabad. America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian-Americans!" Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee said in a tweet releasing the video.

Pakistan Lists Dawood Ibrahim's Address in Karachi, Imposes Financial Sanctions on Gangster

For the first time in three decades, Pakistan has accepted that Dawood Ibrahim is in Pakistan, said Indian government officials on Saturday. The claim came after a sanction order issued by the Pakistan government on August 18, proscribing 88 terrorists under the United Nations Sanction Resolution, included the underworld gangster.

Saturated Cities, Geographical Divide: How India's Fast-growing Covid-19 Cases Topped 30 Lakh

India's coronavirus caseload topped 3 million on Sunday, with the country leading the world in new infections as the disease marched through impoverished rural areas in the north and the wealthier but older populations of the south. For 18 consecutive days, India has reported the most new cases in the world. At the same time, the mortality rate has dropped to 1.87% far lower than in the other hardest-hit countries.

Robert Pattinson Debuts as Caped Crusader in Batman Trailer, Fans Call it 'the Darkest Yet'

The trailer of Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader has been released in the virtual DC FanDome convention. The trailer, at a length of a little less than three minutes, shows a strikingly darker version of the Gotham city than it's previous cinematic adaptations. A henious crime has been committed by The Riddler and he has left a cryptic code to draw out the Batman.