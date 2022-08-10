News18 Afternoon Digest: Congress May Get Speaker Post, Deputy CM Chair Again for Tejashwi & Other Top Stories

In a First, Biological E’s Corbevax ‘Approved’ as Covid Booster for Covishield, Covaxin Recipients

The government has approved Biological E’s Corbevax as Covid-19 precaution dose for those above 18 years fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Wednesday. This is first time a booster dose that is different from the one used for primary vaccination has been allowed in India. READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE | ‘Not Against Any Community’: Noida Woman Speaks Up About Confronting Shrikant Tyagi

I didn’t do anything for me, it wasn’t my personal matter. Why would I be against any community? W was not even talking to Tyagi, I stood up for the residents,” this was the first reaction of the woman who put down the arrogance and fake clout of Srikant Tyagi, living in Omaxe Grand society in Noida.

The woman exclusively talked to News18 after Tyagi was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and threatening her, and the Noida Police held a press conference. READ MORE

Congress May Get Speaker Post, Deputy CM Chair Again for Tejashwi: All Eyes on Cabinet Expansion in Bihar

Bihar’s mercurial Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath for the eighth time on Wednesday and will now head a coalition of seven parties, backed by an Independent. While Kumar, who split with his ally BJP for the second time in eight years, is yet to announce his new cabinet, sources have told News18 that the Congress is set to get the Speaker’s post, while RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will return as the deputy chief minister. READ MORE

Silver Lining Ahead of 2024 Polls? Why Nitish Kumar Dumping BJP is ‘Aapda Mein Avsar’ for Saffron Party in Bihar

Nitish Kumar announcing his break-up with the BJP is seen by many as a setback for the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. However, a close scrutiny of political dynamics in the state suggests the situation is not as bleak for the party which for long played second fiddle to erstwhile “Bade Bhai” Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). READ MORE

‘No CNG Sale’ in Delhi Today as Delhi Petrol Dealers Association Calls For Protest; Know Details

Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) has decided to not sell Compressed Natural Gas or CNG on Wednesday, August 10 in the national capital. In a letter to Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the largest CNG distribution company of the country, DDPA president Anurag Narain wrote last month, “We have decided to go for no CNG sale on 10th August from 6 am to 10 pm as a mark of protest.” READ MORE

Pak, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Laos & More: China’s ‘Debt-Trap’ Pushing Vulnerable Countries to Economic Crisis? News18 Explores

After Pakistan and Sri Lanka falling under severe debts of Chinese loans, Bangladesh has now sounded an alert, warning developing countries to think twice over taking more loans through China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as global inflation and slowing growth add to the strains on indebted and vulnerable emerging markets. READ MORE

Did Naga Chaitanya Just Confirm He Is Not Single Amid Dating Rumours With Sobhita Dhulipala?

Rumour mills are abuzz with speculation that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are the new IT couple. Naga Chaitanya, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, was earlier married to Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The former couple announced their separation last year. READ MORE

