News18 Afternoon Digest: Congress Mulling 'One Family One Ticket' System; Protests Erupt After Kashmiri Pandit's Killing & Other Stories

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Thursday said the Grand Old Party would undergo big changes in a bottoms up approach, kickstarting the ‘historical’ Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. He said the ‘Udaipur Declaration’ would be adopted after talks on six main subjects by six committees during the political conclave aimed at revamping the Congress, which is facing a bout of internal dissatisfaction and electoral defeats. Maken said the party would hold talks at making the Congress more youth-centric, with a proposal to include 50% youth leaders in each committee. Calling the measure ’50 below 50′, Maken said the youth leaders will be below the age of 50. READ MORE

Protests Erupt in J&K After Kashmiri Pandit’s Killing, Community Threatens to Resign En Masse

Aday after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Budgam, protests started in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir as members of the community working in the valley demanded safety. The Kashmiri pandits also said they will resign en masse if they are not given a safe passage to Jammu. Videos of the protests showed members of the community raising slogans against the central government saying it has failed them. Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the Tehsil office in Chadoora town. READ MORE

Sri Lanka’s New Prime Minister Wickremesinghe Thanks PM Modi, Says ‘Want a Closer Relationship’ With India

Sri Lanka’s new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said he looks forward to closer ties with India during his term and thanked India for its economic assistance to the country as it tackles the worst economic crisis since independence. Wickremesinghe, 73, was sworn-in as Sri Lanka’s 26th prime minister on Thursday to stabilise the country’s debt-ridden economy and end the political turmoil. I want a closer relationship and I want to thank Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, Wickremesinghe said, referring to the Indian economic assistance to his country. READ MORE

BuzzFix: Why is Internet So Obsessed with Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial?

#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser, #JohnnyDeppDeservesJustice, #JohnnyDeppIsInnocent, #AmberTurd - these are just some of the hashtags that have been trending on Twitter and other social media platforms ever since the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s court trial in a defamation case began last month. Celebrity breakups and divorces are always of particular interest to the general public. However, what started off as just a regular celebrity trial in the case of Depp and Heard, soon become the hottest topic on social media with hashtags, memes and TikTok/Reel trends dominating almost every user’s feed. So why is the Internet so obsessed with the trial and why are most of them vouching for Depp? READ MORE

Biden Wasn’t Voted To Transform US, Says Musk, Believes Trump’s Account Should Be Restored

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that he would prefer a ‘less divisive candidate’ than US ex-president Donald Trump in 2024. Musk, however, said that he still thinks that Donald Trump should be restored to Twitter. “Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter,” Musk tweeted. He also said that the American people voted for Joe Biden because they wanted ‘less drama’. He said that it would be a mistake if Biden thought he was elected to ‘transform the country’. READ MORE

Aamir Khan to Have a Cameo in Son Junaid Khan’s Web Series Pritam Pyare?

Aamir Khan’s eldest son Junaid Khan will soon be making his debut on the screen. Much has been speculated about what Junaid would begin his career with. Now, reports are doing the rounds that the starlet would be debuting with a web series. Titled Pritam Pyare, it will also have Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance. According to a report in Mid Day, the shoot of Pritam Pyare is in full fledge. The series is under Aamir Khan’s banner- Aamir Khan Productions. The daily reported that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor took time out of his busy schedule to shoot for a cameo in the series. READ MORE

