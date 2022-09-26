News18 Afternoon Digest: Congress Top Brass 'Unhappy' With Rigid Gehlot Camp; Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Interim Bail in Conman Case & More

Congress Top Brass ‘Unhappy’ With Rigid Gehlot Camp, Showcause Notice Likely to Some MLAs

The Congress is likely to send show cause notices to Gehlot loyalists including state minister Shanti Dhariwal, sources said. The top leadership is upset with Gehlot loyalists as they skipped meeting with Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken earlier today. The two observers are expected to meet Sonia Gandhi on Monday. READ MORE

BJP, RSS Leaders, Govt Agencies on PFI Radar After ‘Anti-Terror’ Raids: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Rattled by nationwide anti-terror raids against them, the Popular Front of India (PFI) has pressed into action to target government agencies and BJP and RSS leaders and their organisations, according to an intelligence note accessed by CNN-News18. READ MORE

Covid: 9 Months Since 3rd Dose Rollout, Not even 1/4th Adult Population Jabbed; Kerala, Maha Worst Performers

Covid-19 cases have been on a steady decline in the country and this has in turn weighed in on people’s enthusiasm to get the third dose of the Coronavirus vaccine. Since India rolled out the precautionary dose in January this year, only 22.24% of the adult population in the country have received the third dose. READ MORE

Conman Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Interim Bail, Actor Opposes ED Summons Too; Next Hearing on Oct 22

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was granted interim bail by Delhi’s Patiala court today in connection with the extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Her legal team has sought a pre-arrest bail in the case, as well, on which Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Malick has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate. However, on the request of Fernandez’s lawyer, the court granted interim bail to the actor on a bail bond of Rs 50,000. READ MORE

Monday Mayhem! Sensex Plunges 1,000 pts, Nifty Falls Below 17,000

Bears tightened their grip on equity markets real tight as Sensex fell over 1,000 points intraday while Nifty cracked below the 17,000 zone on Monday, September 30. After today’s market crash, investors became poorer by over Rs 7 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies dropped to Rs 269.86 lakh crore. READ MORE

Apple Starts Making iPhone 14 In India At Foxconn Chennai Facility

Apple has confirmed that it is making the newly launched iPhone 14 in India. Apple told news agency Reuters that it is “excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India.” Apple started making iPhones in India with the iPhone SE in May 2017 at its contract manufacturer Wistron’s facility in Bengaluru. The new Made-in-India iPhone 14 is manufactured at Foxconn’s factory in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. READ MORE

Looking Forward to Next Year! Roger Federer Gives Major Hint He Might be Back at Laver Cup

Roger Federer had announced his retirement and said that the 2022 Laver Cup would be his last tournament. On Sunday, as Team World defeated Team Europe, Federer hinted at a possible return. “I had no speech ready, I can say congratulations obviously to Team World,” Federer said after the match. “Looking forward to next year, I’ll be there too and support both teams from different position,” Federer said. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here