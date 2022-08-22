News18 Afternoon Digest: Controversy Over Dolo-650 is A Story of Flawed Economics, Good Memes & Bad Luck & Other Stories

Death Knell for Congress? With Anand Sharma’s Exit, Gandhis Lose Battle of Perception as Loyalists Abandon Ship

“I am committed to the Congress ideology that runs in my blood; let there be no doubts about this. However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person, I was left with no choice”. With these words, veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma resigned from the apex steering committee set up to lead the planning for the Himachal Pradesh state elections slated for later this year. READ MORE

‘Got Message to Break AAP and…’: Sisodia Claims BJP Approached him With Conditions to Get CBI, ED Cases Shut

In a massive claim, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that he had got a message from the BJP with the condition to “break AAP” and switch over to get close all cases against him closed. Asserting that all the allegations against him were false, Sisodia said he will never bow down before “conspirators and corrupt people”. READ MORE

Health Matters | Controversy Over Dolo-650 is A Story of Flawed Economics, Good Memes & Bad Luck

Remember how fondly we were discussing the popularity of Dolo-650 mg when you, I and all others were popping this medicine due to Covid-19-related illness?

Pushed by high-grade fever, one of the most common symptoms of Covid-19, the sales of this oval-shaped white pill had doubled and social media was flooded with memes claiming it’s the ‘most sellable’ medicine in India. READ MORE

Tensions Soar in Pak as Hundreds Protest Against Imran Khan’s Arrest, Vow to ‘Take Over’ Islamabad

Political tensions are escalating in Pakistan as the former Prime Minister Imran Khan faces eminent arrest under anti-terrorism charges over comments he made at a rally in Islamabad last week. Just as the news broke, hundreds of supporters backing Imran Khan and his PTI party thronged the street of Islamabad. They camped outside the Ex-PM’s home, vowing to “take over” the capital if cops try to arrest him. READ MORE

‘Run, Run, Run’: Fire Crew’s Brush With Death as Spanish Wildfire Rages, 3 Injured

A cry of “run, run, run, run” rang out across the hillside as a wall of flame fed by high winds swept down towards four Spanish firefighters, engulfing tinder-dry bracken seconds after they fled for their lives. The wildfire they were battling on Wednesday was in the eastern Valencia region, and the brush with death happened as crews tried to prevent flames from reaching a village in the municipality of Bejis, north of Valencia city. READ MORE

FTX Crypto Cup 2022: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Stuns Magnus Carlsen in Tiebreaks to Finish Second

India’s Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa came back strongly from a game deficit to stun world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in tiebreaks in the seventh and final round thus finishing runner-up in the FTX Crypto Cup, the second major on the Champions Chess Tour. READ MORE

