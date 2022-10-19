News18 Afternoon Digest: Counting for Congress President Poll Underway, Tharoor Alleges Irregularities & Other Stories

Congress President Poll: Tharoor Alleges Irregularities, Writes to Party Poll Body

Counting of votes was underway on Wednesday in the Congress presidential polls in which senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor faced-off for the post of AICC chief. The counting of the votes, which was scheduled to begin at 10 am at the AICC headquarters here, started around 10:20 am.

Election agent to Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor writes letter to Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudhan Mistry, alleging “extremely serious irregularities in conduct of election in UP” & demands “that all votes from UP be deemed invalid”. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

China Blocks India-US Bid to Designate LeT’s Shahid Mahmood as Global Terrorist by UN

China on Wednesday put hold on a proposal put forth by India and the United States at the United Nations to list Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist. This is the fourth time in the past months the Beijing has held bids to designate terrorists based in Pakistan under the UNSC sanctions regime. READ MORE

Science-Wise: How Late Monsoon Retreat is Linked To Delhi’s Perennial Winter Smog

Every year just as the monsoon begins to retreat from Delhi, the national capital starts bracing up for a slow and steady rise in the air pollution levels. The daily PM2.5 and PM10 (particulate matter) breach their standard values and both go on an ascending trajectory, signalling the start of one of the most challenging time of the year – the smoggy winter. READ MORE

Himachal Polls: BJP Drops 11 Sitting MLAs, Changes 2 Ministers’ Seats in 1st List to Battle Anti-Incumbency

Less than 12 hours after the Congress released its first list, the BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 62 candidates for the November 12 assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh after late-night deliberations. The party has kept on hold names for the remaining six seats. READ MORE

Microsoft Lays Off Nearly 1,000 Employees Across Multiple Divisions: Report

Tech giant Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees across multiple divisions of the company, media reports said. According to Axios, the move is yet another example of large tech companies cutting jobs after earlier moving to slow or freeze hiring as the broader economy cools. READ MORE

Ponniyin Selvan I Surpasses Brahmastra As Third-Highest Grossing Film of 2022, Earns Rs 450 Cr

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I has beaten two biggest hits Brahmastra Part One- Shiva and Vikram to become the third-highest grossing Indian film of the year. The film, which has been doing a tremendous business overseas, has collected over Rs 450 crore worldwide, surpassing the collections of both Brahmastra and Vikram so far. The film features an ensemble cast, including Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among many others. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here