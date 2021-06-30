News18 Afternoon Digest: Covaxin Makers After Brazil Suspends Deal; Woman Discovers Board Game Piece Stuck in Nose for 37 Years After Covid-19 Test and Other Stories

‘Followed Step-by-step Approach for Approval’: Covaxin Makers After Brazil Suspends Deal

India’s Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday it followed a “step-by-step" approach for the regulatory approval and supply contract of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, and that it has not received advance payments from the Brazilian health ministry. READ MORE

Australian Woman Announces Pregnancy After Retrieving Sperm from Deceased Olympian Boyfriend

Ellidy Vlug, partner of late Australian snowboard legend Alex Pullin has shared that she is expecting their child. This news comes after Vlug made sure that she retrieved the sperm of her late boyfriend soon after he passed away. READ MORE

Woman Discovers Board Game Piece Stuck in Nose for 37 Years After Covid-19 Test

For the most part of her life, Mary Mccarthy would often face difficulty while breathing from her right nostrils but since the situation always looked under control, she ignored it. However, after a painful COVID-19 test last year, the problem aggravated, and she developed a serious sinus issue. READ MORE

Mandira Bedi Breaks Down at Husband Raj Kaushal’s Funeral, Friend Ronit Roy Comforts Her

Raj Kaushal, filmmaker and Mandira Bedi’s husband, died on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack. Kaushal’s family friend and actor Rohit Roy confirmed the news of his death to PTI. Kaushal was in his 50s. Rohit’s elder brother, actor Ronit Roy and Ashish Chowdhry were among the first ones to arrive at Kaushal’s house on Wednesday to pay their last respects. READ MORE

Third Wave Killer? After Import Nod, Moderna Says its Shot Produces Antibodies Against Delta Variant: Report

According to a report by Bloomberg, Moderna researchers tested blood samples from eight people for antibodies against versions of the spike protein from different coronavirus variants, including delta. The vaccine “produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested," the company said in a statement. READ MORE

Dilip Kumar Admitted to Hospital Due to Breathlessness

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital in Mumbai following complaints of breathlessness as a “precautionary measure", ten days after he was discharged, according to hospital sources. READ MORE

SBI ATM, Chequebook Charges Change from July: 4 Free Cash Withdrawals, New Rules

Customers who hold BSBD accounts will be the primary target of these new changes, one of which is the charges levied by SBI for cash withdrawals from the lender’s ATMs and bank branches. A BSBD account is essentially a zero-balance or minimum balance account that is provided as a savings account that will offer certain minimum facilities, free of charge. READ MORE

