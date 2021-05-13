News18 Afternoon Digest: Covaxin Phase 2, 3 Clinical Trials for 2-18 Age Group Get Green Signal; Israel-Palestinian Conflict Escalates as Violence Flares

Covaxin Phase 2, 3 Clinical Trials for 2-18 Age Group Get Green Signal from DCGI

Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has been recommended by an expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on those aged between two and 18 years. The trial will take place in 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur. READ MORE

Increased Cases, Expensive Treatment & High Mortality Rate: Deadly ‘Black Fungus’ a New Challenge for India

Amid battling Covid-19 second wave, a rare ‘black fungus’ that invades the brain is being increasingly reported in patients across India. If left untreated, the infection can be fatal and usually occurs in patients with weak immune systems, especially diabetic. The infection is called mucormycosis and is said to be a ‘very serious infection with high mortality.’ READ MORE

Israel-Palestinian Conflict Escalates as Rockets Fly, Street Violence Flares

Israel faced an escalating conflict on two fronts Thursday, scrambling to quell riots between Arabs and Jews on its own streets after days of exchanging deadly fire with Palestinian militants in Gaza. Despite diplomatic efforts to ease the crisis, which US President Joe Biden said he hoped would end “sooner than later", hundreds of rockets flew across the Gaza Strip overnight. Air raid warnings went off across Israel, including for the first time in the country’s north. READ MORE

UP Making Doctors the Fall Guy? 14 In Unnao Quit Over Excessive ‘Review’ of Covid-19 Work

As many as 14 government doctors in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh have stepped down from their posts, complaining about excessive review meetings and bad behaviour in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 infections. All these doctors were in-charge of Community Health Centres and Primary Healthcare Centres in the district, located around 40 km away from state capital Lucknow. These centres have been catering to the villagers for Covid-19 treatment. READ MORE

67-Yr-Old Kumbh Mela Returnee Becomes Super Spreader, Infects 33 with Covid-19 in Bengaluru

Awoman who had visited the Kumbh Mela contracted Covid-19 in the first week of April and ended up infecting 33 more people in Bengaluru, a report by TOI has revealed. Among those infected by the 67-year-old woman were also 13 psychiatric patients at Spandana Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centre in West Bengaluru. READ MORE

Maldives Temporarily Bans Indian Tourists and Everyone Has the Same Bollywood Celebrity Joke

Maldives, a popular tourist destination that had earlier announced curbs on Indian tourists to certain islands, has on Wednesday banned travellers from across South Asia in a bid to contain surging Covid-19 infections despite having one of the world’s most successful vaccination roll-outs. Sri Lanka and other countries in the region have also imposed travel restrictions as they battle a new wave of the virus that has hit India and its neighbours. READ MORE

