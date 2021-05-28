News18 Afternoon Digest: Covaxin Supply Hit, Mad Rush For Jabs in Kerala; PM Modi Departs for Aerial Survey of Cyclone- Ravaged Areas

Covaxin Supply Hit, Mad Rush For Jabs in Kerala as Wait For Second Dose Gets Longer

Kerala has hit a Covaxin wall which is now threatening the Covid-19 inoculation drive especially for those above 45 years of age who are still to get the second dose. The state’s initial plan had been to push ahead with vaccination. However, the drive, which had got off to a great start, was derailed in no time when the vaccine supply from the Centre began dwindling. READ MORE

PM Modi Departs for Aerial Survey of Ravaged Areas; Mamata Banerjee Pegs Losses at Rs 15,000 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas and has departed to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet PM Modi at Kalaikunda Air Force Station and are likely to discuss issues related to damage caused by the cyclone. READ MORE

India Activates Diplomatic Channels to Bring Back Mehul Choksi; Envoy to Visit Dominica Next Week

India’s High Commissioner to Port of Spain, Arun Kumar Sahu is likely to travel to Dominica next week to seek formal extradition of Mehul Choksi and initiate a dialogue with the Dominica Government, sources have told CNN-News18. Dominica Government through diplomatic channels had earlier officially contacted High Commissioner Sahu to inform about the arrest of Choksi. READ MORE

Four Crore Covaxin Doses Missing? Production and Inoculation Estimates Don’t Quite Add Up: Report

India administered about 2.1 crore Covaxin doses till Thursday morning, official data shows. However, more than six crore doses should have been in circulation, keeping in mind export. Bharat Biotech on April 20 had said on record that 1.5 crore doses had been produced in March and that April would end with the month’s output at 2 crore doses. Bharat Biotech CMD Krishna Ella also said the production in May would be 3 crore. READ MORE

GST Council Meeting Today: Compensation to Extension of GST Deadlines, What to Expect

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the first Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meet of this financial year on Friday. From compensation to states to tax waivers on various medicines, medical devices, and health services amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic — a host of issues will be discussed at the 43rd GST Council meet, according to reports. This will be the first GST meet after a gap of seven months. READ MORE

Michael Scott Fans are Now Waiting for Dunder Mifflin Employees to Have a Reunion at ‘The Office’

The Office’ reunion. After months of anticipation, fans got exactly what they had asked for: a lot of nostalgia and watching their favourite stars unite for the ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion’. The special, that dropped on Thursday, featured the OG cast- Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler), and David Schwimmer (Ross) on HBO Max, to honour the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary READ MORE

