News18 Afternoon Digest: Covaxin Trials on Kids May Begin in June, Cyclone Yaas Static Over Bay of Bengal & Other Top Stories

Bharat Biotech May Begin Covaxin Trials on Kids in June, WHO Approval Also on Cards

Bharat Biotech may begin the paediatric trials of its Covaxin, India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, from June and is expected to get its license in the third quarter of this year, the firm’s business development and international advocacy head Dr Raches Ella said on Sunday. During a virtual seminar with the members of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) in Hyderabad, Dr Ella said that at this point, Bharat Biotech’s primary focus will be in ramping up the company’s manufacturing capacity.

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Deep Depression Static Over Bay of Bengal for 6 Hrs, NDRF Forms 46 Teams Ahead of Landfall

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: The West Bengal government has begun evacuating people from low-lying areas of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts after the India Meteorological Department predicted that Cyclone ‘Yaas’, which may turn out to be “very severe cyclonic storm", will make landfall somewhere between Paradwip in Odisha and Sagar in South 24 Parganas on May 26 evening at a speed ranging between 155 km/hr and 165 km/hr.

How Amphotericin B Became The Hard-To-Obtain Drug For Rare Black Fungus Disease

Stories of its shortage have been reported from across the country with Haryana the latest to ask the Centre for 12,000 vials of the Amphotericin-B injection as stocks available with it are just a fraction of that number and total cases of the dreaded mucormycosis, or black fungus disease, at more than 400. So, what is Amphotericin-B and why is the drug in such high demand suddenly amid the surge of Covid cases in the country.

Mylab Can Ramp up Production of At-Home Covid-19 Test Kit to 10 Crore Units Per Week, Says CEO

Mylab Discovery Solutions has the capacity to ramp up production of its at-home COVID-19 test kits to 100 million units per week over the next few months based on demand, the Indian diagnostics company said on Friday. Although at-home tests are widely used outside of India, the authorisation of Mylab’s kit earlier this week marked the first such approval in the country, which is in the grip of a fierce second wave of the pandemic that is starting to take a huge toll on its vast rural population.

CBSE 12th Board Exams From July 15 to August 26, Exam Pattern Likely to Change

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to hold class 12 board exams from July 15 to August 26. The exact date sheet for the same will be released on June 1 after the board holds a review meeting to access the feasibility of holding exams. The board exams will be held in offline mode. A section of students has been protesting on social media platforms seeking the cancelation of class 12 offline exams.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here