News18 Afternoon Digest: Covid-19 Cases in US Triple Over 2 Weeks Amid Misinformation; Gold Price Today Below Rs 47,500, Drops for Second Time in 3 days

Covid-19 Cases in US Triple Over 2 Weeks Amid Misinformation

COVID-19 cases tripled in the US over two weeks amid an onslaught of vaccine misinformation that is straining hospitals, exhausting doctors and pushing clergy into the fray. “Our staff, they are frustrated," said Chad Neilsen, director of infection prevention at UF Health Jacksonville, which is cancelling elective surgeries and procedures after the number of mostly unvaccinated COVID-19 inpatients at its two campuses jumped to 134, up from a low of 16 in mid-May. READ MORE

Gold Price Today Below Rs 47,500, Drops for Second Time in 3 days. Should you Buy?

Gold price in India witnessed a huge drop again on Thursday, tracking the overseas market. On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts slumped 0.47 per cent to Rs 47,450 for 10 grams at 0928 hours on July 22. Yellow metal prices dropped for the second time in three days amid weak global cues. Another precious metal Silver also tanked on Thursday. READ MORE

Dubai Produces Fake Rain as UAE City Grapples with Oppressive Heat

The scorching heat in the United Arab Emirates has led experts to devise different methods of making fake rain. An effort is underway in the UAE to cover up the lack of rainfall in the desert country as the temperature soars past 44 degrees Celsius. Scientists are using drone technology for weather manipulation with an aim to increase rainfall. The enhanced rain is created by using technology that generates electrical charges prompting clouds to coalesce and produce water. READ MORE

19-year-old Chicago Woman Discovers Her Heart Lies On The Wrong Side Of Chest

A 19-year-old Chicago-based woman was left shocked to know that her heart is located on the wrong side of her chest. The woman named Clarie Mack underwent a chest x-ray in June as she was suffering from a persistent cough for two months. During the check-up, the doctor found out that she was suffering from a lung infection. However, they soon discovered that her heart is on the right side of her chest instead of the left side. READ MORE

Tax Department Raids Multiple Premises of Media Group Dainik Bhaskar

The Income Tax Department conducted raids against the media group Dainik Bhaskar in multiple cities over alleged tax evasion, official sources said. They said the searches are being conducted in Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and some other locations in the country. While there was no official word from the department or its policy-making body, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), official sources said the action also involves the promoters of the major Hindi media group with operations across multiple states. READ MORE

Police Raid Raj Kundra’s House, Find Server and 70 Porn Films Shot by His Former PA

The Whatsapp chats of Raj Kundra have revealed that the businessman had hatched a plan B for broadcasting pornographic films as his Hotshots app was taken down by both Google and Apple store, the police said after conducting raids at his house following his arrest. The crime branch has recovered the server and 70 videos filmed by Kundra’s former personal assistant Umesh Kamat in association with other production houses. READ MORE

UP Man Buys Pair of Goats Worth Rs 4.5 Lakh for Eid Al-Adha

A man based out of Uttar Pradesh purchased a pair of goats worth Rs 4.5 lakh on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The purchase took place at a market near Lucknow’s Gomti River area. The goats were two years old and weighed 170 kilograms and 150 kilograms, respectively. The goats were healthy as their diet included nutritious foods like almonds, sweets, cashew nuts, and juices. As per sources, the cost of the daily diet of these goats was nearly Rs 600. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here