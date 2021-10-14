Covid-19 Cases Shoot up Amid Festive Season, 246 Deaths Recorded in Last 24 Hours

India saw a jump in fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday with 18,987 new infections. It had logged 15,823 infections a ay before. With the latest numbers, the infection tally reached 3,40,20,730 and the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.07 per cent. The death toll reached 4,51,435 with 246 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The rise in Covid-19 cases comes at a time when several states have eased Covid-19 restrictions amid the festive season.READ MORE

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Jam: Heavy Traffic in Thane After Oil Tanker Accident on Ghodbunder Road

An oil tanker rammed into a road divider here in Maharashtra on Thursday, resulting in a massive traffic at a junction of the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and other key roads on the outskirts of Thane city, officials said. There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The tanker, which was on way to Shilphata in Thane from Gujarat, met with the accident on the city’s arterial Ghodbunder Road around 1.30 am, following which furnace oil from the vehicle leaked on either side of the road, Thane Municipal Corporation’s regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.READ MORE

Tiger Shroff’s Fitness Trainer Kaizaad Capadia Passes Away, Actor Confirmed on Instagram

Actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share his condolences to his fitness trainer Kaizzad Capadia, who passed away on Wednesday. However, the cause of death has not been revealed by his friends or family. Tiger shared a picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “Rest in Power Kaizzad Sir." The news was also shared by the Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account. Viral also stated that the cause of Kaizzad’s death is unknown and confirmed that the last rites will be held in Pune.READ MORE

Mumbai Drug Bust Case: Film Producer Imtiyaz Khatri Summoned Again, Will Appear Before NCB 3rd Time

The Narcotics Control Bureau has again summoned film producer Imtiyaz Khatri, making it his third visit to the NCB office in Mumbai on Thursday. Khatri has been under the agency’s radar after the Mumbai zonal unit conducted searches at the residence and office in Bandra last week in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship.READ MORE

Star Trek Actor William Shatner Aka Captain Kirk Becomes the Oldest Person to Reach Space

Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos Blue Origin company. The Star Trek hero became the oldest person to ride a rocket, eclipsing the previous record set by a passenger on a similar jaunt on a Bezos spaceship in July by eight years. READ MORE

Facebook To Change Rules To Protect Activists and Journalists on Its Platforms

Facebook will now count activists and journalists as “involuntary" public figures and so increase protections against harassment and bullying targeted at these groups, its global safety chief said in an interview this week. The social media company, which allows more critical commentary of public figures than of private individuals, is changing its approach on the harassment of journalists and “human rights defenders," who it says are in the public eye due to their work rather than their public personas. READ MORE

Pune Police Issues Lookout Circular Against NCB’s Witness Whose Selfie with Aryan Khan Went Viral

Pune police have issued a lookout circular against K P Gosavi, one of the independent witnesses of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise ship drugs seizure case, in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered here, a top official said on Wednesday. A lookout circular is a notice that prevents a person from leaving the country.READ MORE

