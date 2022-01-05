News18 Afternoon Digest: Covid Curve Could Flatten Within 3 Months if People Follow 4 Things, Suggests ICMR Top Epidemiologist & Other Stories

‘Third Wave Has Set In’: Health Minister Warns as Capital Inches Towards 10% Positivity Rate, Set to Record 10,000 Cases Today

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the third wave of coronavirus has set in, warning that the Capital was likely to report around 10,000 Covid-19 infections by end of the day and the daily positivity rate was set to rise to nearly 10 per cent. “Coronavirus is spreading very fast. This is quite mild compared to earlier waves but need to be cautious. Don’t rush into hospitals in case of slight fever and cough,” Jain said. READ MORE

Covid Curve Could Flatten Within 3 Months if People Follow 4 Things, Suggests ICMR Top Epidemiologist

The active Covid-19 curve could begin to flatten within three months, a top epidemiologist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) expects as India is witnessing an unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases. READ MORE

Record Number of Vehicles Cross Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on January 1

A record number of vehicles crossed the Atal Tunnel, an all-weather road beneath the 13,058-foot-high mountain in Himachal Pradesh’s Rohtang Pass on January 1, Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police Manav Verma said earlier. READ MORE

SBI Bank Account Holders ALERT! IMPS Limit, Charges Changed, Know About New Rules

The State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender has increased limit on its IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) transactions. Under this, SBI account holders can do transactions of up to Rs 5 lakh, instead of Rs 2 lakh, the bank has notified. READ MORE

‘History Has Been Created’: Cricket Fraternity Lauds Bangladesh For Scripting History in New Zealand

Bangladesh cricket team scripted history on Wednesday as they registered their first-ever Test win in New Zealand. Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain ended up picking 6 wickets on the final day to bundle out the hosts for 169 in the second innings. The Tom Latham-led Black Caps managed to set a 40-run target which the tourists chased down with 8 wickets in hands. READ MORE

Vikram Kothari, Rotomac Promoter Accused of Multi-Crore Loan Fraud, Dies in Accident

Rotomac Group promoter Vikram Kothari passed away at his Kanpur residence on Tuesday Morning. The 73-year-old succumbed to serious head injuries that he sustained after slipping in his bathroom, reported Business Standard. Vikram was reportedly alone at the time of the incident. READ MORE

Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Sidharth Shukla While Talking to Spiritual Guru, Says She Had Lost Her Desire to Live

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill, in her recent YouTube video, remembered her rumoured boyfriend, late actor Sidharth Shukla, and stated how he made her a strong individual. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen interacting with spiritual teacher BK Shivani. The former Bigg Boss contestant shared that she always wanted to meet Shivani and had expressed the same desire to Sidharth. Shehnaaz stated that she always had the intention and that probably reached Shivani in some way, hence they connected. READ MORE

