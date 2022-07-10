News18 Afternoon Digest: Crisis in Sri Lanka, Rescue Ops Continue in Amarnath & Other Top Stories

Sri Lanka Crisis LIVE Updates: ACs Running in Prez Palace & No Power at Our Home, Say Protesters; Jaishankar Refutes ‘Refugee Crisis’ Reports

The United States on Sunday urged Sri Lankan leaders to act quickly to seek long-term solutions after the president was chased from his residence and announced his resignation. Any new government should “work quickly to identify and implement solutions that will achieve long-term economic stability and address the Sri Lankan people’s discontent,” a State Department spokesperson said as Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Thailand.

Weather LIVE Updates: Rescue Ops Continue in Amarnath; Flood-like Situation in Maha’s Ghadchiroli, Heavy Rain Alert for Mumbai

Drones and helicopters were pressed into service and mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols with high-tech equipment and sniffer dogs deployed as operations continued on Saturday to look for survivors in the cloudburst incident near the Amarnath cave shrine that snuffed out 16 lives. Officials said the operations continued without a break amid fears that many are still trapped under the debris, which is yet to be totally cleared.

Eid-Ul-Adha 2022: Devotees Offer Namaz Across States on Bakri Eid; Security Amped Up in Several Cities

People across states were seen offering namaz and celebrating on the occasion of Bakri Eid (Eid-al-Adha) on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra also extended his wishes on the festival, saying that it inspired people to work towards the good of humankind. “Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival inspire us to work towards furthering the spirit of collective well-being and prosperity for the good of humankind,” he said in a post on Twitter.

As Assam Man Confesses Killing of Woman, Angry Locals Burn Him Alive in Public Hearing

A90 percent burnt body of a man, who allegedly set a newly married woman ablaze, has been unearthed by the police in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday. The man, Ranji Bordoloi, was allegedly burnt alive during a public hearing in Nagaon’s Bor Lalung area. “We got information at 6pm that in a public hearing, a man was burnt alive after being found guilty of murder and later his body was buried. The body has been dug out and a few people have been detained,” M Das, SDPO said.

Alia Bhatt Shouts ‘Baby’, Hugs Ranbir Kapoor As He Surprises Her At The Airport; Watch

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’ and is now back in Mumbai. The actress landed at the Mumbai airport late Saturday night when she was left surprised as her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor came to pick her up.

Did World’s Richest Person Elon Musk’s Twitter Account Just Get Suspended?

Elon Musk pulled out of the famous $44 billion Twitter deal, citing that the microblogging platform had failed to provide him with proper information on the fake accounts on its site. In return, the website has taken shots back at the Tesla man by suspending his Twitter account. Or that is what a cheeky yet misleading viral tweet doing the rounds of the bluebird app suggests. A Twitter user recently tweeted: “they suspended @eIonmusk fr??”

