News18 Afternoon Digest: Daily Covid Cases Cross 4L Mark for 1st Time, Only 6 States to Begin Vaccination from Today

India’s Daily Covid Cases Cross 4L Mark for 1st Time; Mumbai to Prioritise Those Between 45-60 for Vaccines

The Health Ministry’s data this morning showed India reported 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally since the start of the pandemic, and 3523 deaths. Besides, 2,99,988 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, Mayor Kishori Pednekar has asserted that the city will give priority to those between 45 to 60 years of age due to a shortage of vaccines. For those between 18-44 years of age, only the ones who have registered on the CoWIN app and received a message on it will be vaccinated at the centres, she said. READ MORE

‘Heavens Won’t Fall If Deferred’: Supreme Court on UP Panchayat Elections Counting

The Supreme Court said that heavens won’t fall if the results of the UP Panchayat Elections is deferred for 2-3 weeks. The results of the local bodies in UP were scheduled for May 2 along with the assembly election results of five states. The Supreme Court had on Friday sought response from the Uttar Pradesh government and the state election commission (SEC) on a plea seeking direction for observance of COVID-19 protocols in counting of votes on Sunday. READ MORE

Only 6 States to Begin Vaccination from Today, Most to Limit in Few Districts

As India on Saturday widens the scope of inoculation to include those above 18 years, only six states will be able to start vaccination as others face vaccine shortage. Several states, including Kerala, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Maharashtra have said they do not have sufficient doses of vaccine for the inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group. In most of these states, inoculation drive will be restrained in just few districts. READ MORE

Heartbreaking Scenes Outside Gujarat Hospital After 18 Die in Blaze

Wailing relatives of coronavirus patients who perished in the blaze at a Bharuch hospital in Gujarat gathered outside the building in the wee hours on Saturday, blaming the facility administration for the tragedy. There were chaotic scenes outside the Welfare Hospital as authorities tried to calm the agitated kin of the victims. Inside the hospital, the scenes were even grimmer as gut-wrenching visuals of the tragedy showed remains of some patients roasted alive on stretchers and beds. READ MORE

No Beds in Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital, One Dies Waiting Outside While Others Feel Helpless

With over 100 patients being discharged from Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital overnight, families rushed with Covid patients to get a bed on Friday. But within minutes the vacant beds had already filled up. Families and patients sat outside the hospital and waited helplessly for their turn. Many of them had already been refused beds and oxygen cylinders elsewhere in the city amid raging coronavirus cases, Indian Express reported. READ MORE

Shut Down Country for Few Weeks, Build Makeshift Hospitals Like China: Dr Fauci on India’s Covid Crisis

America’s top pandemic expert and the White House chief medical adviser, Dr Anthony Fauci, on Friday prescribed a number of measures that India should immediately take to take on the second wave of Covid-19 in a war footing. The three primary recommendations laid down by Dr Fauci are an immediate imposition of lockdown for a couple of weeks, setting up of emergency units as hospitals like China and having a central organisation. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here