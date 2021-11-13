News18 Afternoon Digest: Dani Alves Back at Barcelona, Kangana Ranaut 'to Return' Padma Shri if Proven Wrong & Other Top Stories

TCS Work From Home Ends: IT Firm to Gradually Open Offices from Next Week, Know Plan

India is returning to normalcy after almost two years, with dipping Covid-19 cases, more vaccinations and opening up of different fronts. Along with schools, colleges and other work sectors, the IT sector, too, is gradually opening up by bringing its employees back to office — ending a months-long culture of working from home. While some employees at IT sectors have been working from office in the recent past, others are still attending work from their home towns. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Claims to Return Padma Shri if Proven Wrong Over ‘Independence was Bheek’ Remark

The firestorm that Kangana Ranaut kicked with her comment that the Independence India won in 1947 was “bheek" intensified on Friday with leaders from BJP and other parties demanding action against the actor even as a complaint was filed against her while some people took to the streets to burn her effigies. There were also demands that the Padma Shri awarded to her should be taken back. READ MORE

Exposure to Extreme Heat Tripled Since 1983, Affects Quarter of World’s Population

World leaders have committed to limiting Earth’s rising temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times. But what does that feel like? It’s difficult to convey, because you may not notice changes in average temperature. But, depending on where you live, you might notice when it’s extremely hot. To better understand the issue, Columbia University’s climate school recently published a global dataset with estimates of both population and temperature. The Associated Press analyzed the data — spanning 1983 to 2016 — and found that exposure to extreme heat has tripled and now affects about a quarter of the world’s population. READ MORE

Dani Alves Back at Barcelona, Agrees Deal at 38 to Play Under Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona announced on Friday that veteran defender Dani Alves will be returning to the club as new coach Xavi Hernandez’s first signing. Alves, 38, has been a free agent since leaving Sao Paulo in September but is ineligible until the transfer window opens early next window. He played for the Camp Nou outfit between 2008-2016 when he lifted the Champions League title three times alongside Xavi. READ MORE

Malaika Arora Rocks the Desi Girl Looks in Peach Ethnic Wear, Watch Her Instagram Video

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora can rock any look and her several photos and videos on Instagram are proof. The actress not only gives us fitness goals but beauty goals on a daily basis. Recently she treated her followers on Instagram with her ‘desi tadka’ as she dressed up in peach ethnic wear. In the boomerang video that she uploaded, Malaika can be seen flaunting her looks as she gives several poses at the camera. She chose nude lipstick to compliment her look and went with smokey eyes. The actress completed her look with a small, black bindi. READ MORE

Minor Fire Breaks Out in Taj Express, All Passengers Safe

Aminor fire broke out in an AC coach of New Delhi-Jhansi Taj Express on Saturday morning, the Northern Railways said. Smoke was detected around 7.40 am following which the train was stopped at Asaoti station in Haryana between Nizamuddin and Palwal section for technical review. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.