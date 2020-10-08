News18 Afternoon Digest: Defence Ministry Deletes All Docs Since 2017, Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP over Hathras Case & Other Top Stories

After Removing Report on Chinese Intrusion Into Ladakh, Defence Ministry Deletes All Docs Since 2017

Ministry of Defence has taken down all monthly reports since 2017 from its website, including the one about “unilateral aggression” by China in Ladakh and the ones that recorded the Doklam crisis in 2017. The Ministry said the earlier reports will be back on the website “soon”, “likely within October”. The article said the mechanism for preparation and sharing of reports publicly is being cleaned up to make them more “comprehensive” instead of the previous

Hathras Victim Deserves Justice, Not Slander, Says Priyanka Gandhi, Slams BJP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said, "Creating a narrative that defames a woman’s character and holding her somehow responsible for crimes committed against her is revolting and regressive. A heinous crime has been committed at Hathras, leaving a 20-year-old Dalit woman dead. Her body has been burned without the participation or consent of her family, she deserves justice not slander."

'Won't Take Vaccine Endorsed by Trump': Kamala Harris Blasts Covid-19 Response as 'Greatest Failure'

Senator Kamala Harris branded the response to the Covid-19 pandemic under Donald Trump as the "greatest failure" of any US administration, as the debate between her and Vice President Mike Pence opened on Wednesday. But Pence fired back by accusing Harris of undermining public confidence in a future coronavirus vaccine through her attacks on Trump's credibility.

Rhea Chakraborty Used to Conduct Yoga Classes for Herself and Jail Inmates, Says Her Lawyer

Actress Rhea Chakraborty was released on bail on Wednesday, after spending 28 days at the Byculla Jail on drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, describing how she spent her time in jail, said that Rhea made attempts to stay positive.

MG Gloster SUV Launched in India at Rs 28.98 Lakh, Top-Spec ADAS Equipped Variant at Rs 35.38 Lakh

Morris Garages India (MG) has launched its flagship and most expensive SUV in India till date - Gloster at a starting price of Rs 28.98 Lakh (ex-showroom). There are four trims to choose from namely Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy and five variants, with the top-spec version with ADAS technology and twin-turbo engine priced at Rs 35.38 Lakh (ex-showroom). All prices are introductory for customers who book the SUV before October 31, 2020.

Police Exhume Teen Girl's Body in Chandigarh Months After Her 'Gangrape'

Over two months after a teenaged girl committed suicide following her alleged rape by five men in Chhattisgarh’s Kondagaon district, police have exhumed her body as part of probe into the incident, an official said. According to the victim’s family, she was allegedly raped on July 19 and ended her life the next day. The body was buried by her family members on the outskirts of their village, located around 250 km from here, the official said.