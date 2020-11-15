News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’ Morning After Diwali; India's Covid Count Crosses 88L and Other Top Stories

Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’ Morning After Diwali, Smog Brings Down Visibility Across Capital

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “severe” category the morning after Diwali with blatant violations of the ban on firecrackers and stubble burning resulting in a thick layer of smog and poor visibility in several areas. The overall air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 468 in the 'severe' category. The level of PM 2.5 pollutant was 271 micrograms per cubic metre, in the ‘hazardous’ category and just below the emergency threshold of 300 g/m3. Read More

India's Coronavirus Count Crosses 88 Lakh, New Cases Below 50,000 for 8th Day; 447 Deaths in Last 24 Hrs

India's Covid-19 caseload went past 88 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 82 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The total number of cases mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Read More

15 Asian Nations Sign China-Backed RCEP Trade Pact, World’s Largest by GDP; India Absent

Fifteen countries on Sunday signed a sprawling Asian trade deal seen as a huge coup for China in extending its influence. The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is the world's largest trade pact in terms of GDP, analysts say. First proposed in 2012, the deal was finally sealed at the end of a Southeast Asian summit as leaders push to get their pandemic-hit economies back on track. India had pulled out of the agreement last year over concerns about cheap Chinese goods entering the country and will be a notable absentee during Sunday's virtual signing. Read More

Veteran Actor Soumitra Chatterjee 'Not Responding at All': Medical Board Head

Veteran Bengali Actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition is "extremely critical" and he is "not responding at all" to treatment, said critical care expert and head of the medical board at Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital Arindam Kar. The octogenarian actor's health condition "extremely" deteriorated over the past 48-hours. Read More

I Didn't Want to Take a Shower After I Shook Hands with Sachin Tendulkar, Says Yuvraj Singh

Sachin Tendulkar was the senior pro and already the world's best batsman when Yuvraj Singh made his debut for India in 2000. "I was a backbencher in my class, I was a backbencher in the bus. The moment he came in, he came and shook hands with me, Zaheer Khan, Vijay Dahiya, the new guys. I remember when he turned back and went back to his seat, I rubbed my hand all over my body. I just didn't want to take a shower because I shook hands with Tendulkar," Yuvraj said in a video on Netflix titled 'Stories Behind the Story'. Read More

Apple iPad Review: Still Enough Tablet For Most Folks And More Versatile Than You'd Imagine

The Apple iPad has pretty much had an uninterrupted and an unchallenged run for many years now. It is now in its 8th generation, mind you. Not for the lack of trying over time, but no Android tablet has been able to come close to the overall experience offered by the Apple iPad, the now 10.2-inch one that sits at the doorway into the larger iPad line-up that includes the iPad Pro and the iPad Air. Read More