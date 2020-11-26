News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Borders Sealed as Farmers Gather to Protest Against Agri Laws, Cyclone Nivar Heads Towards K'taka and Other Top Stories

Delhi Seals Borders, Curbs Metro Services as Punjab Farmers Gather for March Against Centre's Laws

Braving cold and rainy conditions, thousands of farmers assembled with their tractor-trailers near the Haryana borders in Punjab to hold a dharna. Following which, the Delhi metro services to neighbouring cities of the national capital will remain suspended till 2 pm in view of a planned protest. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) suspended its bus services to Haryana for the next two days. READ MORE

Storm Moves Towards K'taka, Fishermen in Andhra, TN Advised Not to Go Out

As 'very severe' cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued an alert of severe thunderstorm with heavy rain in Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichy and Villupuram in the next three hours. It also said that moderate rainfall with moderate thunderstorm is likely in 19 districts, including Chengalpattu. READ MORE

Vehicular Emissions, Toxic Waste & Industrial Smoke: New Delhi's Air a Perennial Crisis of its Own Making

New Delhi has the worst air of any capital on the planet, according to IQ AirVisual, a Swiss-based group that gathers air quality data globally. This month, as winds dropped leaving pollutants trapped in the air, the levels of PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter that is sucked deep into the lungs, have averaged 390 in Jahangirpuri - six times more than the amount deemed safe by the WHO. READ MORE

Poll Rout, Financial Crisis and More Elections: How Tension Mounts for Congress with 'Shock Absorber' Ahmed Patel's Demise

A day before former finance minister P Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court last December in a money laundering case, presspersons asked senior leaders Ahmed Patel and Kapil Sibal about their colleague’s fate. A confident Patel revealed that the decision would go in favour of the former minister while Sibal, who was also Chidambaram’s lawyer. Already on a slippery slope after a string of electoral defeats, Ahmed Patel’s death could not have come at a worse time for the Congress. READ MORE

Maradona's Iconic 'Hand of God' Goal in 1986 WC Goes Viral as Fans Remember the Argentine Legend

As the Internet mourned the demise of the celebrated footballer, it was the iconic memory of 1986 World Cup and Maradona that was brought to life by many to bid farewell to the hero. Maradona, who scored plenty of genius goals in his illustrious career, was perhaps best remembered for the in(famous) goal that came against England on June 22, 1986, World Cup quarter final clash in Mexico where he scored the "Hand of God" goal using his fist. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan Pay Tribute to Diego Maradona

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many others remembered the iconic footballer Diego Maradona, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. The stars put out messages on social media, mourning his loss. READ MORE