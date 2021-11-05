News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Breathes in 'Severe' Air Post Diwali as People Burst Crackers Despite Ban; Australia Postpone First-ever Afghanistan Cricket Test

At 451, Delhi Breathes in ‘Severe’ Air Post Diwali as People Burst Crackers Despite Ban

Delhiites on Friday morning woke up to “severe" air quality and a thick blanket of smoke that shrouded the national capital post-Diwali. The air in Delhi and surrounding areas hung heavy with acrid smoke as people burst firecrackers on Diwali in a blatant disregard to the government’s ban on it amid a sharp increase in fumes from farm fires. The city’s overall air quality index was 451 at 8 am and entered the “severe" category, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality forecast agency SAFAR. READ MORE

Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Number of Eye Donors Increase, 10 Fans Die in Karnataka

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, a noble soul, an outstanding human and a brilliant actor, passed away on 29th October 2021. The demise of a young and talented actor has continued to have its after effects on his fans. People are still struggling to accept the bitter truth. So far, 10 deaths have been reported in Karnataka of fans unable to bear the loss of their favorite star. Out of this, 7 died by suicide and 3 succumbed to cardiac arrest induced by shock. READ MORE

UK Woman Rushed to Hospital Thrice in a Week After Being Bitten by Spider

A UK woman was forced to get herself hospitalized three times in a week after she was bitten on the thigh by a spider, which was lurking under the loo seat. Jo Kenyon (34) experienced great pain after sitting on the toilet seat and she was rushed to the hospital immediately. The doctors informed the woman that had she not come straight away, the spider bite could have caused sepsis and resulted in her death. READ MORE

This Japanese Super Expensive Fruit Costs as Much as Jewelry or a Piece of Land

Innovations and experimentation in farming are resulting in the creation of new and hybrid fruits and vegetables every day. Some of the most expensive fruits on earth are Ruby Roman grapes, Dekopon oranges and Sekai Ichi apples. However, the Yubari melon from Japan beats them all when it comes to price. READ MORE

EXPLAINED: Why Molnupiravir Is Being Called A ‘Gamechanger’ In Fight Against Covid-19

It’s the world’s first pill to treat symptomatic Covid and it has just been cleared for launch by the UK. Molnupiravir, the antiviral developed by pharma major Merck, is being hailed as a gamechanger for high-risk individuals and people with weakened immunity and reportedly cuts the risk of hospitalisation and death by half. READ MORE

Australia Postpone First-ever Afghanistan Cricket Test

Australia on Friday postponed a landmark first-ever cricket Test against Afghanistan, amid fears the country’s ruling Taliban regime will ban women from playing the sport. Australia’s cricketing authorities said that after consultation with “relevant stakeholders" it was decided the men’s Test, to be played in Hobart this month, would not go ahead as planned. READ MORE

