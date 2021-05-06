News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Covid Patients Can Apply for Oxygen at Home; Kerala to Go Under Complete Lockdown from May 8 to 16

Delhi Covid Patients Can Apply for Oxygen at Home, India Sees Record Spike of 4.1 Lakh Cases

India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. A total of patients infected with the novel coronavirus were 3,29,113 discharged during the same time period. The total number of cases rose to 2,10,77,410, total recoveries were at 1,72,80,844. The total death toll was at 23,01,68. India has a total of 35,66,398 active cases at the moment. READ MORE

Kerala to Go Under Complete Lockdown from May 8 to 16

Kerala has imposed a total lockdown from May 8 to 16 owing to the surge in Covid 19 cases during the second wave. The state on Wednesday reported 41,953 positive cases and 58 deaths. At present, there are severe restrictions in the state where only essential services are allowed. But from May 8, we will see stricter restrictions for a week. READ MORE

‘Unloading Taking too Long from Delhi’: Centre Tells SC on Oxygen Supply

Amid the ongoing oxygen crisis, the Supreme Court on Thursday morning heard the Centre’s plan as to how it will increase supply of medical oxygen to 700 MT daily for COVID-19 patients in Delhi. The Centre informed the top court that a survey has revealed that Delhi hospitals have significant stock of oxygen. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Union government, said large quantity of oxygen has been supplied to Delhi but unloading is taking time in the national capital. “All the major hospitals that use LMO are included in the survey. READ MORE

As Covid-19 Shrouds Southern India Yet Again, Bengaluru Emerges as The Epicentre

As the Covid-19 tsunami hurtles across India, ravaging lives and livelihoods and everything else that comes in its wake, its aftershocks are being felt down south too. Three states - Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu - are reporting fresh spikes in infections often scaling, and even surpassing, highs recorded during the pandemic’s first wave. On Wednesday, Karnataka recorded 50,112 new coronavirus cases - its highest ever single-day record. Of these, Bengaluru alone accounted for 23,106 infections. READ MORE

Ajit Singh, Former Union Minister and RLD Chief, Dies of Covid-19 at Gurgaon Hospital

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said. He was 82. Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement. “With a heavy heart I inform you that Ch Ajit Singh passed away today, the 6th May, 2021 at 8:20 am battling Covid. He was being treated in a private Hospital and was in the ICU and also on ventilator support from the last few days," Samarpal Singh, Personal Secretary of Ajit Singh said. READ MORE

US Reissues Travel Advisory Urging Americans Not to Travel to India Amid Covid Wave

The US has reissued its travel advisory on India, urging its citizens not to travel to the country due to an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases there. India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. ‘Do not travel to India due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism,’ the State Department said on Wednesday in its latest travel advisory that looked identical to the one issued on April 28. Both the travel advisory has been marked ’Level 4’ which is the highest warning level. READ MORE

