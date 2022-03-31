News18 Afternoon Digest: Delhi Draws Distinction Between India, China's Stand on Russia As European Leaders Come Calling & Other Top Stories

As European Leaders Come Calling Over Ukraine, Delhi Draws Distinction Between India, China’s Stand on Russia

There is a sudden gush of visits by Western leaders and diplomats to India over the Ukraine crisis. The influx comes even as India continues to maintain its position on Russia vis-à-vis Ukraine, both in the United Nations and otherwise too, as it expressed its intention of buying discounted oil from Russia. READ MORE

‘Take Your Experience to All 4 Directions of Country’: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha as 72 MPs Retire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised 72 retiring members of Rajya Sabha to take their experience in “all four directions" of the country. He added that sometimes experience has more power than academic knowledge. READ MORE

As Stealth Omicron Ravages Europe, China, What is Protecting Indians?

Stealth Variant of Omicron, aka, BA.2 became the dominant variant in India as early as January 2022 without causing an increase in cases. Now it accounts for 100% of the reported cases in recent weeks. Did we get lucky, or were there other factors that helped position us to safely encounter this new variant that is causing substantial disease and deaths in many other nations? We will answer this question at the end of the article. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor Says Randhir Kapoor in ‘Early Stage of Dementia’, Wanted to Speak to Rishi Kapoor After Watching Sharmaji Namkeen

Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen released today on Prime. The film has Rishi playing Sharmaji. However, the actor passed away because of cancer before her could finish the film, and Paresh Rawal stepped in to fill his shoes. Now, Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir has revealed what his uncle Randhir’s reaction was after watching the film. READ MORE

Imran Khan News LIVE Updates: Eyes on Pak PM’s ‘Foreign Plot’ Proof Amid No-Trust Motion Buzz

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after having postponed his address to the nation as he discusses the “foreign threat” letter with journalists and military leadership, is likely to discuss the matter in a National Security Committee Meet today, according to reports. LIVE UPDATES

PAN to Become Inoperative from April 1 if you don’t Do this Right Now. Know New Rule

Starting from April 1, your Permanent Account Number (PAN) will be inoperative if you fail to link it with Aadhaar. According to the Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, every individual with PAN as on July 1, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must link PAN with Aadhaar on or before March 31. If a taxpayer fails to link PAN and Aadhaar within the deadline, his or her PAN will become inoperative. Moreover, all the procedures in which a PAN is required, will be halted, according to the latest notification by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). READ MORE

